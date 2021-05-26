Asian pot growers face sheriff raids, bulldozers in Northern California. They blame racism

"We were mainly getting screamed at and they blocked us in," LaRue said. "So we just left the area and got out of there." The following week, LaRue said he gave his number to one of the growers.

"I said, 'Hey, give this to whoever's in charge out there,' and I said, 'Have them call me,' " he said.

But, quietly, some of the growers acknowledge that things are getting out of hand, as an influx of Chinese newcomers have bulldozed hillsides to build even more massive greenhouses.

"They f---- the shit up for everyone," said the grower from Merced who asked that his name not be used. "We do blame them a little bit, but, you know, it's just what it is. And I think the sheriff, they just got tired of us. But, you know, at the end of the day, we still want our rights. It's a private property, and we can drive in here with our water trucks ... Don't f---- just make up some rules and f---- target straight us."

Griset, the farmer who'd been selling his water to the Hmong, believes he's doing nothing wrong, but he also admits he feels increasingly uncomfortable with the long line of greenhouses that are creeping closer along the hills toward the edge of his hay fields.