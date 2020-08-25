Auditor: California's coronavirus spending at 'high risk'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SACRAMENTO — California is getting so much money from the federal government because of the coronavirus — more than $71 billion — that the state's auditor on Tuesday warned Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration it is at high risk of waste, fraud and abuse.

In a letter to Newsom and legislative leaders, Elaine Howle said she was invoking a state law giving her authority to keep a close watch on 18 government agencies in charge of overseeing the spending.

“The swift appropriation of federal COVID-19 funds, along with the prior audit findings, raise the possibility that responsible state agencies do not have adequate processes in place to address these risks,” Howle wrote.

Howle's office identified more than $71 billion in federal coronavirus aid that the state has either received or is expected to receive to operate 35 federal programs. More than half of that money. or $40 billion, is how much the state expects to borrow from the federal government to help pay unemployment benefits for millions of people who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

More than $10 billion is for the state's Medicaid program, the low-income health insurance service that has seen its enrollment grow during the pandemic. The rest is divided up among a myriad of programs, including education, public health and housing.