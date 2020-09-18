Ballot measure to lift ban on affirmative action widely opposes by surveyed voters

The CSU Board of Trustees will consider a resolution supporting Prop. 16 at its meeting next week.

After voting against placing measure on the ballot, Sen. Ling Ling Chang, R-Diamond Bar, said passage of Prop. 16 itself would be discriminatory. "I have experienced racial discrimination, so I know what that's like," she said in a statement. "But the answer to racial discrimination is not more discrimination, which is what this bill proposes.

The answer is to strengthen our institutions by improving our education system so all students have access to a quality education, and give opportunities to those who are economically disadvantaged."

The PPIC survey found that Prop. 16 was behind in every region in the state, although it was nearly even in the Bay Area, 40 percent for, 41 percent against and 19 percent undecided. Twice as many white voters oppose as favor the measure, and Latinos were evenly divided at 41 percent for and against, with 18 percent undecided. The survey did not break out responses for Black and Asian American voters because of the small numbers surveyed.

Most voters under 45, most of whom were too young to vote in 1996, oppose Prop. 16: 36 percent support it, 48 percent oppose it, with 16 percent undecided. Even fewer older voters favor Prop. 16: 29 percent.