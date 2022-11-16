 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bay Area air district announces grants for electric vehicle charging stations

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area.

The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.

Funding is available to public agencies, businesses, homeowner associations and nonprofit groups. Applications are being accepted through March 3, 2023.

"As we work to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, the focus must be on communities and residents most impacted by air pollution," said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the air district. "The Charge! program helps build critical infrastructure in communities that need it most so all Bay Area residents may take advantage of the benefits of driving electric."

The program has been updated to prioritize investments at multi-family housing sites, specifically affordable and below-market-rate housing sites.

The minimum qualifying grant for each project proposal is $250,000, except for government-sponsored projects and projects exclusively located at multi-family housing sites, which must qualify for a minimum grant of $10,000.

For additional information, including program guidance documents and the online application, visit www.baaqmd.gov/charge.

The great transition to electric is well underway for single-family homeowners who can charge their cars at home overnight, but for millions of renters like Terrell, access to charging remains a significant barrier to owning a zero-emissions vehicle.
