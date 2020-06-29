Bay Area coronavirus hospitalizations outpacing rest of California, which is also rising rapidly

Even without new data from San Mateo, Solano, Santa Cruz and Napa counties, the Bay Area recorded one of the region's highest number of cases since the outbreak began. Santa Clara (178), Alameda (177) and Contra Costa (114) all reported more than 100 cases each for 632 total throughout the region on Sunday.

It has been Alameda, Santa Clara and San Francisco that have fueled a rise in hospitalizations across the region to levels not seen since the end of April. There were 362 patients in Bay Area hospital beds who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available -- a 52% spike from a week ago. Those three counties account for 65% of the region's new hospitalizations in the past week, though in at least San Francisco, a portion of that has come from non-residents being transferred into hospitals with more capacity.

The statewide hospitalization count had been outpacing the Bay Area, but that changed last week. The total, which reached a record 4,577 on Saturday, rose 28% last week and has grown 48% since two Saturdays ago. The Central California counties of San Joaquin, Kern and Fresno have seen their hospitalizations rise 58% in the past week and overtake every county in the Bay Area.