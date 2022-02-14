Bay Area gas prices keep on rising

California motorists are paying two cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they did one month ago, as the statewide average climbed to $4.702 in response to rising crude prices.

Bay Area drivers are paying even more. Only Solano County had an average price lower than the state average — and only by one cent — according to Monday's figures from the Automobile Association of America website at gasprices.aaa.com.

The state average — the highest in the nation — was $4.680 one week ago, $4.652 one month ago and $3.475 one year ago. The nation's average is $3.488, up nearly five cents from a week ago and 18 cents higher than a month ago. The national average one year ago was $2.505.

Drivers filling their cars in San Francisco are paying the most of any Bay Area county at $4.892. In only three California counties — Mono, Humboldt and Del Norte — do drivers pay higher prices.

Average prices for regular gasoline per gallon in counties in the region:

• $4.892, San Francisco

• $4.885, Napa

• $4.862, Sonoma

•$4.832, San Mateo

• $4.809, Marin

• $4.794, San Benito

• $4.781, Monterey

• $4.759, Santa Clara

• $4.757, Alameda

• $4.748, Contra Costa

• $4.718, Santa Cruz

• $4.693, Solano