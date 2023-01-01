Bay Area mops up after record-setting storm pummels the region with rain, flooding

The New Year was off to a sunny, dry start after a record-setting “atmospheric river” storm pummeled the Bay Area on Saturday — closing roadways, trapping drivers, forcing some evacuations and overwhelming local creeks.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Dial Hoang described the entire Bay Area as “basically a mess” during Saturday’s storm.

“There were numerous reports of flooding,” he said. “And numerous reports of trees coming down.”

Downtown San Francisco recorded its second-wettest day in 173 years with 5.46 inches of rainfall Saturday, which was just shy of hitting the all-time record by 0.08 inches. The storm accounted for nearly half of all rainfall in December.

Oakland was soaked with 4.75 inches of rain in 24 hours, beating out the previous record set back on Jan. 4, 1982, by just 0.01.

All lanes on Highway 101 at Oyster Point in South San Francisco reopened by 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Traffic had been redirected for several hours as Caltrans crews worked to clear the water from the roadways.

In the East Bay, some floodwaters remained along Whipple Road in Hayward, Redwood Road in Castro Valley and Gleason Drive in Dublin, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews were working to pump out standing water near Dixon Landing Road in Milpitas through Saturday evening.

But the reprieve won’t last long; modest rainfall is expected to begin Monday, with forecasters predicting less than an inch of precipitation. And the next atmospheric river storm is predicted to hit Wednesday.

The Wednesday event is expected to potentially produce some flooding, according to the NWS, and he advised Bay Area residents to avoid any unnecessary travel until Thursday.

“People should start to prepare,” he said. “It is not impossible for there to be flooding.”

The storm will bring up to 2.5 inches of rain in the Santa Clara Valley, San Francisco and East Bay, while the region’s mountainous areas will get up to 6 inches.

One person found dead in submerged vehicle on flooded Sacramento County road

A person has been found dead inside a vehicle submerged in flood waters in south Sacramento County.

Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, said crews found the person inside a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Sunday along Dillard Road, near Highway 99. Emergency workers believe the individual was the same motorist they were searching for earlier in the morning.

No details on the driver were made available.

The area around Dillard Road, south of Elk Grove, has been inundated with flood waters from the Cosumnes River following a strong rain and wind storm that struck the region Saturday night. Rain monitors in the area registered nearly 4 inches of rain in the 24-hour period ending at midnight, with heavier rain in the foothills that pushed the Cosumnes past its brink.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions in the area, with no estimated time for reopening. Several other roads near Wilton and Galt are also under several feet of water.

Quiggle said that despite a flash flood warning, people continued to attempt to drive on flooded roads Sunday afternoon.

“We do still have significant risk, we have significantly high water levels and fast-moving water,” he said. “We’re still finding folks that were stranded last night and we continue to have people driving onto flooded roadways. We want everyone to stay on dry ground and do not drive your vehicle on flooded roadways.”

— Ryan Lillis, The Sacramento Bee