Bay Area shorelines rated some of the state's best, worst beaches in report

Bay Area beaches received mostly positive reviews in a report released Tuesday by an environmental group that rates more than 500 beaches in California for their water quality every year.

Non-profit organization Heal the Bay rates beaches along the West Coast on a grading scale, which is determined by water quality events, like sewage spills and rainfall, along with routine bacteria pollution sampling. Beaches with a C grade or worse are more likely to have bacteria that can make beachgoers sick with the flu, ear infections and other illnesses.

Luckily, 93 percent of California beaches in total scored an A or a B for last summer's water quality. in the Bay Area, 53 out of the 60 beaches -- 88 percent -- received an A or B grade.

The region had a greater representation in the report's "Honor Roll" than in years prior. That is a list of the 35 cleanest beaches across the state with stellar scores in water quality year-round. China Beach and Ocean Beach in San Francisco, along with Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach at Sunset Road in Alameda, were graded A+.

Many other counties in the Bay Area scored great marks, though they weren't qualified for Honor Roll without monitoring their wet seasons. All of Marin County's 24 beaches received A's, and so did Sonoma's seven beaches for the county's third year in a row.

