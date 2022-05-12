 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bay Area warm-up to offer a preview of summer: How hot could it get?

  • Updated
US-NEWS-BAY-AREA-WARMUP-OFFER-PREVIEW-1-SJ.jpg

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: A woman pushes her child in a stroller at Miller/Knox Regional Shoreline in Richmond, Calif., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)

 Jane Tyska

A spring warm-up will bring above-average temperatures to the Bay Area this weekend, giving a hint of what’s to come when summer arrives.

The warming trend will start Friday, when temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s in inland areas and the upper 60s along the coast, according to the National Weather Service. By Saturday, highs could reach the low 90s in some parts of the Bay Area.

“It’s a modest warming trend,” said National Weather Service forecaster David King. “It’s only May but summer’s right around the corner. This isn’t any type of excessive heat or sweltering heat but people are more adjusted to cooler temperatures and will notice it start to warm up.”

Oakland will reach somewhere between 78 to 80 degrees while temperatures in San Francisco will stay around the low to mid 70s. It’ll be warmer in the South Bay, with chances of San Jose reaching the mid 80s. The hottest spots will be Antioch and Pittsburg, which could reach the low 90s.

By Sunday, it’s expected to drop about five degrees and cool a little more by Monday. Next week is supposed to be mostly dry, with possible showers in the North Bay next Thursday.

Although overnight cooling will bring relief from the warmer temperatures, King recommended taking breaks if you’re prone to heat exhaustion or not used to warmer conditions.

Breezy conditions with locally gusty winds will persist across the region Thursday, with the strongest winds south of Point Sur.

The warming trend won’t pose too much of a risk for wildfire risk, but King said it’d still be ill-advised to do any kind of “random burns.”

Despite atmospheric river storms in October and December and rains in March and April, fuels have remained relatively dry. The Sierra Nevada snowpack, which accounts for 30% of the state’s water supply, has hit one of its lowest levels in decades, reaching 23% of normal on Thursday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor also reported Thursday that about 95% of California is in “severe drought,” an increase from 66% from about three months ago. About 60% of the state is in “extreme drought,” the most dire stage, up from 1.3% three months ago. Extreme drought has spread to the North Coast, and all nine Bay Area counties are currently in a severe drought.

“We’ve had enough rain to help mitigate the fuels. They’re OK for now,” King said. “As the high pressure grows, it’s going to start to dry out but it’s not any kind of rapid drying that would pose potential fire risk. We’re not expecting any strong wind events either to pose any kind of fire threat.”

US Republicans block contentious Senate abortion rights vote

