Bay Area weather: Triple digit temperatures expected in some areas

The respite from a heat wave that set records didn't prove to be a very long one, with forecasters on Wednesday saying that a high-pressure ridge is strengthening and that temperatures will jump back up into triple-digits in the hottest areas by Thursday.

"The air mass is stagnant," National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass said Wednesday. "That's causing the on-shore flow to weaken, and that's going to allow those temperatures to ramp back up."

The dry heat also will fuel fire danger in a state that has seen major wildfires burning throughout it since August. Firefighters locally were aided as winds died down, but the Glass Fire across Napa and Sonoma counties continued to consume acres and spread. It was 2% contained early Wednesday and had burned 75 square miles.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. and running through 6 p.m. Friday for areas around the Glass Fire and the North Bay mountains. Winds about 10-20 mph will blow consistently, and gusts as high as 25-30 mph may be felt at the highest elevations, forecasters said.

The heating-up process will start on Wednesday, with temperatures in the far inland East Bay expected to touch 100 degrees in places such as Livermore and Antioch and get as high as 98 in Walnut Creek and Concord.