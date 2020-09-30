Bay Area wildfires: 'Very similar' winds that initially whipped Glass Fire across Wine County due back later this week

With another fire weather watch set to kick in Thursday afternoon, Wednesday could prove crucial in the fight against the Glass Fire that continued to rage through California's Wine Country.
Favorable weather allowed firefighters to claim their first containment of the blaze Tuesday evening and limit its spread to less than 2,000 additional acres overnight. By Wednesday morning, the Glass Fire had grown to 48,440 acres in size and was 2% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Fire officials expected those conditions to deteriorate as the week continued: Higher temperatures, lower humidity and gusts "very similar" to the "wind event ... we saw when this first started" were expected in the next 48 hours, Cal Fire incident commander Billy See said Wednesday morning.
"Now's the time for our firefighters to buckle down," See said.
The fire still burned "actively" throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning but largely in uninhabited areas, CalFire officials said.
There wasn't any new property damage to report Wednesday, according to Cal Fire Chief Mark Brunton.
"There was some structure loss as early as yesterday but we are not experiencing that today," Brunton said.
At least 80 homes have been destroyed between Napa and Sonoma counties and more than 22,000 were still under threat Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. In Santa Rosa, the city has lifted many of its evacuation orders to warnings, allowing about 22,600 residents to return home. There were still 13,000 Santa Rosa residents under evacuation orders.
The flames have encroached on some of the world's most well-known vineyards, including $5 million worth of wine lost at the Napa Valley's "castle on a hill," Castello di Amorosa. The iconic Meadowood resort -- including its three-Michelin-starred restaurant -- also took extensive damage, but its owner vowed to rebuild.
A Cal Fire helicopter provided an overhead look at the flames near Robert Louis Stevenson State Park in Napa County.
Firefighters are facing the "trifecta" for treacherous fire activity in the days ahead: fuel, weather and difficult typography, such as steep terrain and thick brush, according to Brunton.
The conditions expected over the next 48 hours mirror those that were present when the fire ignited and exploded overnight late Sunday.
The forecasted northwest winds have fire crews concerned about containing the southern border of the fire and the Highway 29 corridor outside of Calistoga. The entire town of about 5,300 was ordered to evacuate Monday.
"Regardless, it's going to push potentially the fire in a direction that we really don't need or want it to go," Brunton said.
After racing through 11,000 acres in its first 24 hours and tripling in size over the next 24 hours, the Glass Fire slowed considerably on Tuesday, growing by less than 6,000 acres over the next 24 hours, as of Wednesday morning.
The Zogg Fire, which has killed three people and injured at least one other, has burned more than 51,000 acres of Shasta County, but firefighters had upped their containment of the blaze to 7% by Wednesday morning. It has already destroyed at least 146 structures and also forced thousands to flee from the more sparsely populated countryside.
