Bay Area wildfires: 'Very similar' winds that initially whipped Glass Fire across Wine County due back later this week

With another fire weather watch set to kick in Thursday afternoon, Wednesday could prove crucial in the fight against the Glass Fire that continued to rage through California's Wine Country.

Favorable weather allowed firefighters to claim their first containment of the blaze Tuesday evening and limit its spread to less than 2,000 additional acres overnight. By Wednesday morning, the Glass Fire had grown to 48,440 acres in size and was 2% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials expected those conditions to deteriorate as the week continued: Higher temperatures, lower humidity and gusts "very similar" to the "wind event ... we saw when this first started" were expected in the next 48 hours, Cal Fire incident commander Billy See said Wednesday morning.

"Now's the time for our firefighters to buckle down," See said.

The fire still burned "actively" throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning but largely in uninhabited areas, CalFire officials said.

There wasn't any new property damage to report Wednesday, according to Cal Fire Chief Mark Brunton.

"There was some structure loss as early as yesterday but we are not experiencing that today," Brunton said.