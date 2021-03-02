Before California's current EDD scandal, two fraudsters ran their own mini version

"In one call, on October 28, 2016, Herron advised Maher their fraud scheme carried '20 plus years' and was not a 'petty misdemeanor,'" court records say. "Herron stated that the scheme could be 'a guaranteed thing for life if done right,' but expressed concern that he needed to use new addresses, because his house was going to get 'flooded' with claims."

Federal prosecutors say the two men "filed at least 55 fraudulent claims for (unemployment insurance) benefits seeking a total of approximately $578,185, of which EDD paid out approximately $485,685."

Court filings say the two came up with names for their phony companies — "Joe's Hauling" or "Central Valley Legal Shield," for instance — then used the names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers of individuals they claimed were employees seeking unemployment insurance payments.

"In most instances, after EDD verified the UI claimant's employer and wages (against the fraudulent information previously submitted by Herron and Maher), it notified a bank who then mailed an EDD debit card which could be used to withdraw the fraudulently-obtained UI benefits," court documents say. "All EDD debit cards were mailed to addresses controlled by Herron, Maher, or their associates.