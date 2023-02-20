After losing about two-thirds of their value in 2022, cryptocurrencies have regained a little of their market mojo since then — they're now worth about half what they were last April, according to TradingView. So you may be tempted to respond to one of the countless crypto sales pitches that land in your inbox and your browser, hoping that it's a real rally and not a dead-cat bounce.

Launched Thursday, the DFPI's Crypto Scam Tracker is a searchable collection of the complaints the agency has collected about crypto offers that now seem too good to be true. The complaints have been reviewed by the agency but not verified, so it's a bit like a database of confirmed angry Yelp reviews. Nevertheless, it's valuable in at least three ways.

First, you can search for complaints about the company or website you're thinking of doing business with. Have other people gotten the same pitch, and if so, how has that worked out for them? Scam sites tend to appear and disappear quickly, though, so the absence of complaints is not by itself proof of legitimacy.

Second, you can search for keywords that appear in the pitch you're considering, such as "forex" if the offer involves foreign currency trades or "deposit" if the business wants you to deposit a certain amount. Look for similarities between what you've been offered and what other consumers have complained about.

Third, the site includes a glossary that describes an array of scams that fraudsters are perpetrating in the crypto market. At the very least, be sure to read the entry on "Pig Butchering Scams." You most certainly do not want to fall for one of those.

"We have heard from consumers that scam alerts help them avoid similar scams," said Elizabeth Smith, a spokesperson for the DFPI. "Our hope is that this tool will be a resource for Californians to use before they are targeted or make financial decisions and help Californians from falling prey to prevent future scams. We also want to encourage people to report scams — it helps us keep all Californians safe."

Where the site may be most helpful is in the patterns it reveals in the behavior of crypto ripoff artists. A frequent theme in the complaints is scammy behavior by sites with names that echo a well-known crypto brand, with just a few letters changed.

According to the DFPI, such "imposter" websites are one of the most commonly reported scams. "The companies or websites listed may sound similar to the names of other companies or websites that also operate in the marketplace," the agency said. "When companies or websites (fake or not) have look- or sound-alike names, the potential confusion created for consumers is real."

Here's one example of a complaint from the Scam Tracker, citing the site coinbasetv.com — a play on Coinbase, a top crypto exchange. Bear in mind that the agency hasn't verified the complaint:

"The victim met 'Chris Martin' on the Facebook Dating app. They exchanged text messages and then moved the conversation to Telegram. At some point, 'Chris' suggested that the victim invest in crypto currency. The victim transferred a small amount of money to Coinbase and Crypto.com, and then forwarded the crypto currency to the coinbasetv website to test the site and practice trading.

"Chris helped the victim through the process and also showed her his assets in his own accounts and the victim believed everything was legitimate. After a few weeks, the victim had transferred approximately $280,000 to the website. But when she tried to withdraw money, she was told she needed to pay a fee before she could withdraw the money.

"When she didn't pay, they threatened to prosecute her for money laundering. She continues to communicate with Chris, who tells her everything will be okay and that she should get a loan to pay the fee to release the funds."

Efforts to connect to the coinbasetv site and obtain comment were unsuccessful.

A beginner's guide to crypto lingo Bitcoin Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency created in 2009 by an unknown person (or people) using the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. Unlike traditional currencies such as the US dollar, bitcoin isn't controlled by a bank or government. Bitcoin is by far the most valuable and popular cryptocurrency in use today. Blockchain A blockchain is a digital ledger and the key technology underpinning most cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (more on those later) and other unique digital items. Blockchain can be used to store all kinds of information, but so far its most common use is in recording cryptocurrency transactions. Once a transaction is made, it's entered on this public ledger, which is managed by a global peer-to-peer network — millions of computers, in bitcoin's case. Blockchain is fundamental to bitcoin's appeal: As a decentralized database, it can't be controlled by any one person or group — unlike a fiat currency such as the US dollar, which is managed by a central bank. Buy the f****ing dip (BTFD) A rally cry for crypto bulls that urges investors to buy coins when prices drop. Coinbase The leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. The company went public in April, an event that many viewed as a turning point in the story of cryptocurrencies' journey into the mainstream marketplace. Cryptocurrency An all-digital money system made up of "coins" or "tokens" that are controlled by a decentralized ledger. Dogecoin The oddball of the crypto family began as a joke based on the "doge" meme in 2013. But as cryptos have broadly gained mainstream interest, dogecoin has emerged as an unexpected heavy hitter. It now has a market cap of more than $30 billion and it has surged more than 5,000% so far this year. And unlike its more popular brethren, a single dogecoin is still cheap — it hit an all-time high of about 45 cents in April. Whether or not its a smart investment remains an active question. Elon Musk Tesla CEO whose tweets have been known to spark rallies in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin. Ethereum An open-source blockchain-based software that controls the cryptocurrency Ether. It is the second-largest digital currency by market cap at nearly $300 billion. FUD ("fear, uncertainty, doubt") In crypto parlance, FUD refers to negative information that weighs on an asset's value. Mining The complicated process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation. Mining is not for amateur enthusiasts: It requires high-powered computers that solve complex mathematical puzzles to create a new "block" on the blockchain. The mining process eats up a lot of computing power and electricity, which has led to concerns about bitcoin's environmental impact. NFT Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are pieces of digital content linked to the Ethereum blockchain. "Non-fungible" essentially means one-of-a-kind, something that can't be replaced, unlike, for example, a dollar bill that you can replace with any other dollar bill. In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets. Satoshi Nakamoto The pseudonym that refers to the person (or people) who invented bitcoin. Their real identity remains unknown. Satoshis, aka "Sats" The smallest unit of bitcoin ever recorded on the blockchain, equal to one one-millionth of a bitcoin. Wallet Like the physical thing you carry your cash and cards in, a wallet in the crypto world is a place to store digital currency. The main thing you need to know about wallets is that you must never, ever lose or forget your password.