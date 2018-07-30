BENICIA -- Benicia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who donned a dark veil/piece of clothing across their face and struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop on Wednesday.
According to police, a man donning the dark clothing across his face was reported as acting suspiciously as he was sitting in his car, a silver two-door sedan with red paint splashed across its body, in an unnamed Benicia neighborhood Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. When officers commanded the suspect to turn off his vehicle, the suspect fled the scene, striking at least one patrol vehicle in the process.
Benicia police said the suspect's vehicle was last seen in Martinez exiting southbound Interstate Highway 680 via the Marina Vista Avenue exit. The plates on the car came from a stolen vehicle, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 707 745-3412.