Bill allowing for takeaway cocktail sales advances in Assembly

San Francisco police say one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a commuter subway train. Two San Francisco supervisors say the deceased victim and gunman appeared to know each other and got into an altercation. The shooting occurred on a San Francisco Muni train around 10 a.m. The perpetrator ran out of the train along with others when it stopped at the Castro station in the city's historically LGBTQ neighborhood. The second person who was shot is believed to have been a bystander. Police say it was the first shooting they could recall on a Muni train.