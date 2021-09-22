Body found in freezer identified as former homicide detective, SoCal sheriff says

An 87-year-old woman whose body was found Sunday in a freezer in her California garage has been identified as a former sheriff's homicide sergeant, authorities say.

Miriam Travis retired in 1990 after 27 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials confirmed to KTLA.

"Our hearts are broken by this news and the entire LASD family mourns her loss," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement, according to KABC.

Police in Riverside found her body in a freezer in her garage Sunday morning while performing a wellness check, McClatchy News reported.

The woman's family asked Riverside police to check on her "after not hearing from her for some time," KTTV reported.

When officers arrived at her home at 9:35 a.m., the woman's 64-year-old daughter gave inconsistent answers about her whereabouts, police told KCBS.

Her cause of death has not been determined. Police detained her daughter for questioning but she was later released. KTLA reported.

"Shocking. Very shocking. Especially because she's little old sweet Miriam," neighbor Randy Hayes told The Riverside Press-Enterprise. He described his neighbors as "reclusive."

