Build houses on underused golf courses? That's one California Democrat's proposal

A California lawmaker has a novel way to address the state's housing crisis: Give cities money to turn their publicly owned golf courses into affordable housing developments.

Assembly Bill 672, introduced by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, would appropriate $50 million in state funds to provide incentives to cities to convert their golf courses.

At least 25% of that housing must be affordable to lower-income families, and at least 15% of the development must be preserved as publicly accessible open space under the proposal.

The bill comes as golf has seen something of an upswing in popularity. In a time of pandemic, the outdoor sport provided an attractive, relatively safe way for people to get out and about. The number of golf round played in the U.S. jumped 13.9% in 2020, according to Golf Datatech.

In a telephone interview, Garcia said that many California cities struggle with finding room for new affordable housing projects. Garcia offered up her hometown of Bell Gardens as an example.

The city has very little in the way of suitable space for more housing to go up. Yet it continues to support a golf course that she says is underused. Under her bill, Bell Gardens could receive money to convert that golf course into more housing.

Garcia said that there are other golf courses nearby that people can continue to use. California has more than 900 golf courses.

"I have nothing against golf, and am not trying to get rid of all golf courses," she said.

Her bill has cleared two Assembly committee votes. Golf Course owners are lobbying against it.

"AB 672 unfairly singles out golf courses, ignoring the many benefits that golf brings to communities, and threatens to reduce further the limited open space and outdoor recreational opportunities currently accessible to California families," the California Golf Course Owners Association said in a written statement to the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee.

The bill is supported by a number of affordable housing organizations, including the group Abundant Housing LA, which said in a statement to the committee, "As golf declines in popularity, the state can craft a 'grand bargain' to encourage redevelopment of golf courses in a way that promotes equity and affordability."

Garcia said that the bill is intended to provide California cities with options — there's no mandate attached to it.

"This bill is permissive, it doesn't force anything on any local jurisdiction," she said.

