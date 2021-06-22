Cal Fire seeks public help with annual cone crop survey

Cal Fire is looking for help with its annual cone crop survey.

The effort is part of a larger mission to preserve the state's forests by harvesting seeds for future reforestation needs.

Cal Fire is asking landowners, in particular, to assist with locating and developing cone crops on native California conifers (pine, fir, cedar, redwood).

To learn more about the project, download this PDF from Cal Fire at https://www.fire.ca.gov/media/cgafj541/2021-final-cal-fire-cone-survey-memo-public.pdf.