CalFire chief to discuss Zonehaven evacuation platform during virtual roundtable

  • Updated
Zonehaven logo
Photo courtesy Zonehaven

The Zonehaven evacuation platform used during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020 will take center stage in an online roundtable discussion open to the public Thursday.

The virtual roundtable, titled "Lessons Learned from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Changing the Game for Evacuations" will be held at 10 a.m. August 26. Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of Cal Fire's San Mateo County division, will lead the discussion.

Cox will join Charlie Crocker, Zonehaven's chief executive, to discuss the system's evacuation management platform, which helps communicate real-time evacuation information to emergency responders and members of the public.

To register for the discussion, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7Rmuoej4QdmlkngHOvcrag.

More information on Zonehaven is available online at https://www.zonehaven.com/.

Napa County Interim Fire Chief Jason Martin and Napa County Office of Emergency Officer Kevin Wasiewski discusses Napa County's new evacuation tool Zonehaven. Video courtesy of Napa County Facebook Live, Aug. 18, 2021

