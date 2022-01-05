 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CalFire investigators determine Dixie Fire caused by tree contacting PG&E power lines

BCN-20210913-PGEDIXIETRIAL-01.jpg

A Douglas fir leans against PG&E power lines on July 18, 2021 near the origin of the Dixie Fire in the Feather River Canyon near Cresta Dam. The Dixie Fire started on July 13, 2021. Photo was submitted to federal court by PG&E in connection with hearing on their possible violation of probation conditions. 

State investigators have determined that contact between a tree and electrical lines owned by Pacific Gas & Electric Company caused the Dixie Fire, which started on July 13 and burned nearly a million acres, and destroyed more than 1,400 structures before it was contained in late October.

CalFire announced the findings in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, reporting that the findings come following "a meticulous and thorough investigation" to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The investigative report has been forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, which will handle all inquiries regarding the report, CalFire officials said.

