 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

California anticipated a Supreme Court abortion decision. What it’s already done to fight it

  • 0
US-NEWS-SCOTUS-ABORTION-CALIF-LA

A crowd gathers outside the Supreme Court on May 2, 2022, after a purported leak indicates that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned. 

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — Immediately following a report that United States Supreme Court justices would overturn Roe v. Wade, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other California leaders announced that they would work on putting the right to an abortion in the state Constitution.

But California has been bracing for the Supreme Court to dump the 1973 precedent long before Politico published the leaked draft.

Newsom, a Democrat, signed a proclamation on reproductive freedom in May 2019 that welcomed people seeking the procedure to California and reaffirmed peoples’ right to terminate a pregnancy.

Since a Texas law allowed citizens to sue people who help someone obtain an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detectable, around six weeks of pregnancy, California has initiated a number steps to ensure it is a sanctuary state for abortion services. Other states have drafted legislation inspired by the Texas law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021.

In March 2022, Newsom signed a law that prohibits health insurers from imposing co-pays, deductibles or other cost-sharing requirements for abortions and abortion-related services. California was already one of six states that required health insurance plans to cover abortion services.

People are also reading…

In September 2021, Newsom signed laws to heighten privacy around abortions and declared California was a “reproductive freedom state.” One requires information on the procedure and similar ones to be sent to a patient exclusively, rather than to additional members on a health plan, such as guardians of minors. Another law penalizes individuals who post personal information about other people who work for or go to reproductive health centers.

California’s constitution already protects the right to privacy, which applies to abortion, through a 1972 voter-approved amendment.

In September 2021, more than 40 organizations that support the right to access an abortion formed the California Future of Abortion Council with the support of state lawmakers. The council recommends policies that strengthen the ability to access an abortion and make California a safe haven for the procedure.

“What we really should be prioritizing in terms of the Legislature is investments. Investments not in just our abortion providers, but in funds and community-based organizations that are doing the work right now to increase access to care,” Lisa Matsubara, general counsel and vice president of policy at Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, told The Sacramento Bee. PPAC is part of the California Future of Abortion Council.

California is a sanctuary for seeking an abortion

Roe v. Wade and the 1992-case Planned Parenthood v. Casey affirmed that states could regulate, but not bar, abortions before fetal viability. Viability is when a doctor determines a fetus could probably survive outside of the womb, usually around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

People in California would be able to seek an abortion without the federal protection. Under California law, people can have the procedure before fetal viability without restriction. An individual can have an abortion after that if they and their doctor feel their health or life is in danger.

Access to medication abortion through telemedicine has given Californians who cannot get to a provider, like someone in a rural community where health care centers in general are sparse, the ability to terminate an early-stage pregnancy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a restriction that required people to go in-person to obtain those medications during the pandemic and has allowed pills to be sent via mail going forward.

The big difference would be that providers could see an overwhelming uptick in people coming from out of state.

California could see up to a 3,000% increase in the number of people coming to the state for the procedure if the Supreme Court allows states to totally ban abortions, according to an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit that studies the impact of reproductive health policies. Most of those people would be driving from Arizona.

It is highly unlikely that percent is approached because the analysis assumes that all people who are between the ages of 15 and 49 and presumably could reproduce would seek an abortion.

The analysis is based on driving distance in which the closest abortion provider for these people would be in California. Since California is also a transportation hub, it is likely that people beyond driving distance would consider coming, Matsubara of PPAC noted.

California already has people arriving from out of state for abortion care.

For example, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez requested a $3 million injection from the county’s Board for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte to bolster its services. Its health centers have seen 80 people from out of state since July 2021, per a release on April 29, 2022, before the draft was leaked, and anticipated a greater influx.

“We’re one of the most friendly states in terms of getting reproductive care,” Matsubara said in reference a Guttmacher Institute review of policies nationwide.

National abortion response

The draft of the Supreme Court majority opinion is for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a lawsuit surrounding a Mississippi law that outlaws abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions. In the draft, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the precedent set by Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong from the start.”

“I remember the days when abortion was illegal, when we would pass the hat at Stanford to collect money so a classmate could go to Mexico for an abortion,” California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, said in a release on Tuesday. “Overturning Roe would return us to those dark ages where women don’t have safe, open access to reproductive care.”

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. confirmed the draft’s authenticity but said it does not represent a final decision in a statement on Tuesday. He directed the court to launch an investigation of the leak.

The Guttmacher Institute predicts 26 states are likely or certain to ban abortions in some capacity if the Supreme Court guts Roe v. Wade. Since that precedent was set 49 years ago, 2021 saw the most number of abortion restrictions signed into law of any year, the Institute found.

“It’s time for Congress to get off the sidelines and protect women’s fundamental right to choose,” U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said in a release. He urged passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would put the right to an abortion into federal law.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

Officials have announced that California's population shrank in 2021 for the second year in a row. The drops mark the first time ever that the population of the nation's most populous state has declined. That's according to a new estimate from the California Department of Finance. State officials say California lost 117,552 people in 2021, giving it a population of just over 39 million residents. California is still far ahead of Texas, which is No. 2 for population in the U.S. California officials blame the loss on a declining birth rate and more deaths because of the pandemic. Also, fewer people are moving from other states to California.

Masks back by popular demand on San Francisco BART trains

Masks back by popular demand on San Francisco BART trains

A mask mandate for commuter rail passengers is back by popular demand in the San Francisco Bay Area, the region that two years ago imposed the nation’s first coronavirus stay-at-home order and now is bucking the national trend away from required face coverings. The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District has temporarily restored a mask mandate. Directors made the decision Thursday for riders except children ages 2 and under as well as people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks. The new mandate is effective until July 18. The San Francisco Chronicle says directors are concerned about protecting immunocompromised people and children who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Coroner: ‘fentanyl toxicity’ caused California officer death

Coroner: ‘fentanyl toxicity’ caused California officer death

Coroner officials say the death last month of a 24-year-old California police officer was caused by “fentanyl toxicity." De’Jon Packer, a rookie with the San Jose Police Department, was found unresponsive March 13 during a welfare check at his Milpitas home. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s confirmed to NBC Bay Area on Saturday that Packer died of a drug overdose. The death remains under investigation by Milpitas police. Packer was a star running back at San Jose State University before becoming a police officer.

Homeless shelters begin to see value in making room for pets

Homeless shelters begin to see value in making room for pets

Traditional homeless shelters have long been off limits to pets, leaving animal owners who want to get off the streets with a difficult choice. But as homelessness surges across the U.S., those working toward a solution are increasingly recognizing the importance pets have for vulnerable populations and are looking for ways to keep owners and pets together. Pending legislation in California would make a pilot program known the Pet Assistance and Support program permanent and expand it across the state. The pilot program in recent years has provided millions of dollars in funding to nonprofits and local jurisdictions that has been used in part for things like food, crates, toys and veterinary services for the pets of homeless people. 

California Senate leaders say budget surplus soars to $68B

California Senate leaders say budget surplus soars to $68B

Democrats in the California Senate say the state's budget surplus has soared to a record $68 billion. They announced Thursday how they would spend that money. Their package includes a plan to give $8 billion back to some taxpayers in the form of $200 checks. That puts Senate Democrats at odds with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wants to give up to $800 checks to people who own cars to help offset record high gas prices. Any budget plan must also be approved by Newsom and the state Assembly. Newsom will update his budget proposal by May 15. 

Man shot and killed inside Los Angeles cannabis dispensary

Authorities say a man was shot and killed inside a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary and police are searching for two suspects. Investigators didn’t immediately identify a possible motive for the shooting around noon Saturday at the second-floor shop along a busy boulevard in the Tarzana neighborhood. Officials say shots were fired inside the dispensary and also in an alley behind the building with a synagogue on the first floor. Police didn’t immediately identify the victim, offer suspect descriptions or provide the name of the dispensary.

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters are 'feeling prepared' for California wildfire season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News