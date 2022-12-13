California attorney general supports crackdown on texting scams

California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined the attorneys general from the other 49 states and the District of Columbia expressing support Monday for a federal proposal to crack down on illegal text messages.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The 51 attorneys general sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission in support of the agency's proposal to require mobile wireless carriers to block illegal text messages from invalid, unallocated or unused phone numbers.

The FCC has also proposed blocking messages from phone numbers that are on a do-not-originate list, which includes phone numbers that are confirmed to be used for illegal or fraudulent activity.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. consumers lost some $131 million in 2021 via fraudulent and illegal text messages that included, among other things, phishing links and downloads for unwanted software.

"Illegal and unwanted robotexts present the same problems as their counterpart robocalls — they invade consumer privacy and are vehicles for scams and identity theft," Bonta said in a statement.

The attorneys general also called on the FCC to develop and require authentication technology for text messages that is similar to that of phone calls, allowing people to easily determine if a text message is from a known fraudulent number.

"With scammers increasing their focus on text messaging schemes, consumer losses will also increase, unless industry and law enforcement work together to protect consumers," the attorneys general said in their letter.

Photos: Holiday Light Displays in Napa Valley 2022 19 Buhman Court, Napa 1542 Sylvaner Ave., Saint Helena 461 Stonecrest Drive, Napa Linus Court, Napa 3431 Westminster Court, Napa 3280, 3297 and 3296 Macbeth St., Napa