California average gas price up another cent while national prices continue to sink

As temperatures start warming up for spring, more drivers are hitting the road and demand for gasoline is going up. And although the national average price of gas has been on a steady decline, California prices increased another cent Wednesday.

The national average dropped another cent to $4.23 per gallon Wednesday and seven cents in the past week, but the average in California increased one cent to $5.87 and went up seven cents in that same time, according to AAA. Los Angeles became the first major U.S. city to have its average gas price tick past the $6 mark Tuesday. A year ago, California’s average gas price was $3.88 per gallon.

Californians pay the highest fuel prices in the country, partially due to higher taxes for infrastructure and environmental regulations. A cleaner, more expensive mix of gas is also required in California compared to the rest of the country due to the state’s high emission standards, and refineries outside of the state aren’t necessarily producing the fuel on a regular basis. The higher cost of living in California could be contributing to the higher prices.

In San Francisco, the average went up a cent to $5.93 a gallon, while prices in Oakland stayed at about $5.85. There were similar increases across the Bay Area, rising from $5.81 to $5.82 a gallon in the Santa Cruz/Watsonville area. Prices stayed at about $5.83 in San Jose.

After reaching a peak of $4.33 per gallon on Mar. 11, the national average has started dropping in recent weeks, according to AAA. The global price of crude oil has also decreased since spiking after Russia invaded Ukraine last month. In states including Maryland, Georgia and Wisconsin, drivers have started seeing lower prices at the pump.

More motorists are taking to the roads as warm-weather driving season is approaching. Demand for gas rose 12.6% Sunday from the previous week and was 14.5% above average compared to the last four Sundays, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said, discussing national gas prices in a news release Monday. “But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices.”

Severin Borenstein, an energy economist at UC Berkeley who researches gas prices, said that the increase in California prices could be due to a production shortage at refineries in the state.

“Usually California wholesale price of gasoline is pretty much in line with the rest of the country — plus or minus 10 cents — but right now, it’s 90 cents higher than the rest of the country,” he said. “I think that means there is some sort of capacity squeeze in California.”

Hundreds of steelworkers began a strike against Chevron at a Richmond refinery Monday morning over what they said were unfair labor practices and lack of a pay bump to compensate for rising health-care premiums. Chevron officials said the refinery is operating normally and the company didn’t expect to have issues with maintaining supply.

Gas prices could continue dropping in the coming weeks — at least in other states, according De Haan. He said because crude oil prices decreased from highs over $120 a barrel to as low as $96 per barrel last week, that could translate into a 35 to 55 cent decrease per gallon over the next few weeks.

A group of Democratic and independent lawmakers also proposed a one-time $400 rebate last week that would help lessen the financial burden on California drivers. The rebate, which would use $9 billion of the state’s estimated $20.6 billion surplus, would go to all taxpayers regardless of if they drive, due to high cost of living across the board, lawmakers said. While the $400 rebate proposal has drawn some criticism for providing money for even the richest Californians, some drivers expressed relief at the prospect of extra money in their pockets.

