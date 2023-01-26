 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
California bill would ban young drivers from using hands-free device to talk on phone

In a bid to crack down on distracted driving, a California lawmaker has introduced a bill to ban young people from talking on the phone while behind the wheel — even if they are using a hands-free device.

Assembly Bill 276, by Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, R-Newport Beach, would prohibit drivers aged 18 to 20 from using a hands-free device to talk on the phone. Doing so would be a citable offense. California law already prohibits drivers younger than 18 from doing so.

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee, Dixon said the law came about because she had noticed a lot of people on their mobile devices while driving and did some research.

“And what jumped out at me was the under-21 age group is that’s where the accidents are happening,” Dixon said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,142 people were killed in distraction-related vehicle crashes in 2020, including 186 teens aged 15 to 19 — 6% of all distraction-related fatalities. That same survey found that 7% of all teen motor vehicle crash fatalities in 2020 involved distracted driving.

“I just want to elevate this issue and bring attention to it,” Dixon said.

Asked how police would enforce such a prohibition, Dixon said that it would be a secondary offense; police would have to stop someone for a primary offense first, before they could cite for this prohibition.

Dixon said the amount of the citation is yet to be determined.

The bill was introduced this week, but has not yet been assigned to a committee for a hearing.

