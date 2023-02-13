OLIVIA WYNKOOP
Bay City News Foundation
State Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, is calling for lower sugar, salt and fat levels and more whole grains in California K-12 school meals in a new Senate bill introduced on Wednesday.
If passed, Senate Bill 348 would require schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program to follow the national school nutrition standards set by the Biden administration on Feb. 3.
California schools would also be required to seek out federal funds for childhood nutrition programs to ensure students can access free school meals during the summer.
Skinner previously authored legislation in 2021 that allowed California public school students the ability to access two free school lunches a day.
Skinner hopes setting stricter nutrition standards for these lunches, which make up over half the calories some students consume in a day, can mitigate the risk of children developing diabetes, which is the most common chronic disease for schoolchildren.
"Research shows that providing nutritious meals to students will not only improve their health but also lead to better academic outcomes in the classroom," Skinner added. "With our abundance of delicious, fresh-grown, nutritious food, California should have the nation's healthiest children, and SB 348 will put the needs of kids first."
Under SB 348, California public schools would be compliant with the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendation that schoolchildren do not consume more than 25 grams of added sugar a day.
"It's time that California makes changes to reduce the burden of diabetes on future generations in our state," said Lisa Murdock, chief advocacy officer of the American Diabetes Association.
For most American students, school lunch consists of bland, mass-produced, reheated meals that most would rather skip. But a small but growing number of school districts are upgrading their cafeteria menus with organic local, grass-fed meats and made-from-scratch recipes that defy the image of inedible school food. In Northern California's Mount Diablo Unified School District, culinary manager Josh Gjersand is using the skills he learned cooking at several Michelin-starred restaurants to reimagine what school lunch can be. "When you think of schools and you think of the cafeterias, they should look like restaurants. They should feel like restaurants and not fast food chains," said Gjersand, who changed careers after serving a wagyu beef-and-caviar crowd lost its luster during the pandemic. The Mount Diablo students are benefiting from a trend away from mass-produced, reheated meals. Its lunch menus are filled with California-grown fruits and vegetables, grass-fed meats and recipes that defy the image of inedible school food.
