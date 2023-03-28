VANESSA ARREDONDO
Los Angeles Times
Benjamin Kennedy, a PhD student in education at UC San Diego, remembers what it was like to attend school in California as a transgender student.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
From kindergarten to his senior year of high school, Kennedy said he experienced bullying and physical assault when trying to use the bathrooms that aligned with his gender identity.
In 2021, Kennedy joined a state committee of high school students, parents, advocates and experts that explored how to expand gender-inclusive bathrooms on campuses.
"Trans people are not a monolith," Kennedy said. "But often our experiences of discrimination and harassment are pretty consistent across the board."
In the committee, students said they had been late to class going across campus to find a private bathroom. Others expressed worries about outing themselves by asking for the key to the single-use bathroom. Some talked about experiencing dehydration and urinary tract infections as a result of avoiding the restroom at school.
To address this, state Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, has introduced Senate Bill 760, which would require public schools in California to provide gender-neutral bathrooms for students by 2025.
These restrooms are to remain unlocked during school hours and can be converted from an already existing gender-segregated bathroom, according to the bill text.
"At some point in everybody's day, you have to use the facilities," Newman said. "And if you're a transgender, nonbinary, or questioning young person, having to navigate that challenge — especially if you haven't come out to your friends or family — it creates an immense amount of stress, anxiety, and even physical pain."
The legislation builds on California's groundbreaking move a decade ago to require that schools allow students to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity instead of their assigned sex at birth. Since then, transgender issues have become a major front in national culture wars, with blue states pushing to expand rights and protections for transgender people and red states passing laws to limit them. Public schools are a frequent target of both the liberal and conservative laws.
Newman's bill would require schools to post signs identifying gender-neutral bathrooms, stock them with menstrual products, and provide easy access to them without help from staff. SB 760 does not specify if the restrooms should be designed for one person or with multiple stalls.
"Trans and nonbinary students are not asking for special treatment," Kennedy said. "They deserve to be safe as their holistic selves at school, and a part of that is being able to use the bathroom just like everybody else."
The California law that requires schools let students use campus bathrooms in accordance with their gender identity does not require gender-neutral restrooms on campus, Newman said. The idea for a gender-neutral bathroom is that it would be available to any student, regardless of their gender identity.
"This bill will provide a safe space for students who identify as trans or nonbinary youth to not fear bullying or harassment, and to have better peace of mind when going to school," said Jorge Reyes Salinas, the communications director at Equality California, a co-sponsor of SB 760.
According to one survey, 45% of LGBTQ and nonbinary students avoid using gender-segregated bathrooms at school because they feel uncomfortable or unsafe. Another study found that youth who experienced bathroom discrimination were about 1½ times more likely to attempt suicide.
Joshua Dineros, a senior studying politics at the University of San Francisco, grew up in California and said he did not feel safe using the restroom during the school day. He came out as trans late in high school and was uncomfortable asking for the key to the gender-neutral bathroom. He brought up these concerns while a part of the state committee studying school bathrooms.
"It's not just an LGBTQ+ issue," Dineros said. "It's an issue about safe schools and bathrooms for all kids on campus to feel like they can use the restroom and not have to wait until they go home."
Some schools in California already offer the types of restrooms the bill would require.
In 2016, the Santee Education Complex became the first school in the Los Angeles Unified School District to open an all-gender bathroom.
But last year, a Long Beach high school paused a neutral locker room project after a small group of community members spoke out against it. And in March, Assemblymember Bill Essayli, R-Corona, introduced AB 1314, which would require California school districts to notify parents that their child is gender-nonconforming or transgender.
"We are seeing constant attacks against trans people, and especially trans youth in schools are becoming a battleground for political attacks," Salinas said.
Greg Burt, the director of California Family Council, a conservative Christian advocacy group, said he is in favor of SB 760 if the gender-neutral bathrooms are limited to single-stall restrooms. But the bill text isn't clear about that, Burt said.
"We are completely against multi-stall bathrooms that any sex can go into," he said. "Once you make the bathroom a place where anybody can go in, both male and female, you're making these bathrooms less safe. You don't want to put them in a space where they could start abusing each other."
Harmeet Dhillon, a Republican party official and San Francisco attorney whose clients include former President Trump, said schools should prioritize academics instead.
"Our state's failing schools need to focus on performing better in educating the two genders of kids rather than performative virtue signaling," she said in an email. "Girls are entitled to their own private spaces for safety and modesty reasons. If this passes, the gender-neutral bathrooms must not come at the expense of women's safety and privacy rights."
Newman said the bill was written with the presumption that the all-gender bathroom would be converted from a single-use restroom on campus. The aim is to provide private spaces to students without school districts needing to construct new buildings or spend too much, he said.
"We're not endeavoring to create a new category of bathroom that's shared-use by a whole bunch of people," Newman said. "What we're trying to do is solve a very specific problem and give a young person the privacy to relieve themselves."
On March 21, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a bill banning transgender students from using restrooms that differ from the sex on their birth certificates.
Here's how legislation in every state affects trans youth
Ranking states from most restrictive to the most protective for trans youth
Superficially, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now
than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage stands as of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet the 2015 ruling only directly protected cisgender lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals.
At least 19 states in 2016
considered bathroom bills, legislation that would force every person to use the gendered restroom matching the gender listed on their birth certificate. North Carolina passed this legislation, igniting conversations across the country and empowering lawmakers to draft similar bills in other states. But sister bills struggled to pass, and even North Carolina has since repealed its bathroom bill.
Several congressional representatives have turned to gender legislation to target a new group: transgender youth.
Stacker took a look at state-by-state data on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth from the Transgender Law Center. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total “policy tallies” (the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people), with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state of trans youth. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.
TLC's policy tally accounts only for passed legislation and does not take into account activism efforts, attitudes, and feelings expressed by people in the state, nor implementations of these laws. The core categories TLC considered revolve around relationships and parental recognition, nondiscrimination, religious exemptions, LGBTQ+ youth, health care, criminal justice, and identity documents.
TLC's findings capture how trans youth remain protected or vulnerable by statutory law, but legislation is elastic and lawmakers introduce new bills constantly. One category of these rankings only capture laws pertaining to sexuality since significant overlap exists within the queer community and within the legislation. Many lesbian, gay, or bisexual individuals also identify as transgender, nonbinary, or gender nonconforming, meaning LGBTQ+ individuals can identify with more than one queer identity.
Since 2020, anti-trans youth legislation claiming to protect children popped up more frequently in state legislatures, entering the more mainstream lexicon in 2021. During the first three months of 2022, lawmakers
filed about 240 anti-LGBTQ+ laws—most of which targeted trans people.
Tennessee, the top state for anti-trans youth legislation, in 2017
signed a bill into law preventing trans children from receiving gender-affirming care. It was the fifth anti-trans law to pass in the state. Bills like these claim to protect parents and children, yet lawmakers in Tennessee are also considering a bill that would establish common-law marriages in the state between “one man and one woman” while eliminating age restrictions for marriage.
While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. California has gone so far as to introduce a bill to accept families
escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the “Hate State” for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the ’90s—passed legislation banning conversion therapy, prohibiting bullying based on LGBTQ+ identities, and ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ families adopting children. Hawaii passed legislation in March that would require health insurance companies to pay for gender-affirming care— but not until 2060. You may also like: A history of LGBTQ+ representation in film
dariatorchukova // Shutterstock
#51. Tennessee
- Overall tally: -6
- Gender identity policy tally: -5.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.25
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#50. Arkansas
- Overall tally: -5.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Overall tally: -4.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -4
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#48. Alabama
- Overall tally: -4
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#46. Oklahoma
- Overall tally: -3
- Gender identity policy tally: -5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Overall tally: -2.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#43. Georgia (tie)
- Overall tally: -0.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5
f11photo // Shutterstock
#43. South Carolina (tie)
- Overall tally: -0.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#41. Missouri
- Overall tally: 0.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Wyoming
- Overall tally: 1.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#39. Arizona
- Overall tally: 2.25
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#38. Idaho
- Overall tally: 3.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#35. Montana (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.5
You may also like: Oldest national parks in America
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#35. Nebraska (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#35. West Virginia (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. Florida (tie)
- Overall tally: 5.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 2
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.75
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#33. North Carolina (tie)
- Overall tally: 5.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 1
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#31. Kansas
- Overall tally: 7.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#30. Ohio
- Overall tally: 9.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 3.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#29. Kentucky
- Overall tally: 10.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.25
Susan M Hall // Shutterstock
#28. North Dakota
- Overall tally: 11.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 4.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.5
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#26. Pennsylvania
- Overall tally: 15.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 9.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#25. Iowa
- Overall tally: 17
- Gender identity policy tally: 6
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#24. Alaska
- Overall tally: 17.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 9
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75
Rob Pauley // Shutterstock
#23. Wisconsin
- Overall tally: 18
- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.75
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
#22. Michigan
- Overall tally: 19
- Gender identity policy tally: 11.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75
You may also like: Oldest cities in America
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Delaware
- Overall tally: 25.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 12.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#20. Virginia
- Overall tally: 26
- Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#19. New Hampshire
- Overall tally: 27.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 14
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#18. New Mexico
- Overall tally: 28
- Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#16. Hawaii
- Overall tally: 31
- Gender identity policy tally: 16
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
- Overall tally: 32.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 16
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts (tie)
- Overall tally: 33.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 17.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.25
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
#13. Minnesota (tie)
- Overall tally: 33.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 18.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#10. Washington D.C. (tie)
- Overall tally: 36
- Gender identity policy tally: 19
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#10. Vermont (tie)
- Overall tally: 36
- Gender identity policy tally: 18.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Oregon
- Overall tally: 36.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 19.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
James Curzio // Shutterstock
#8. Washington
- Overall tally: 36.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.75
Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey (tie)
- Overall tally: 37
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#5. Connecticut
- Overall tally: 37.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Nevada
- Overall tally: 38
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#3. New York
- Overall tally: 39
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#2. California
- Overall tally: 39.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
Here's how legislation in every state affects trans youth
On the surface, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now
than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage remains one of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet many Americans continue to have complex (and sometimes contradictory) views on transgender issues, suggesting much of the growing acceptance of LGBTQ+ people has not extended to the trans community.
Trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people have long been marginalized in the U.S., both through legislation dating as far back as
mid-19th century anti-cross-dressing laws and through cultural representation, such as the long-standing portrayal of trans characters as villains in film and television.
More recently, after several decades of increased visibility and some legislative wins for the LGBTQ+ community in the aftermath of Stonewall, a wave of
conservative backlash targeting trans rights has fully materialized. Already as of March 2023, there are over 400 bills targeting transgender rights active across 46 state legislatures. Nineteen anti-trans laws have been passed since the beginning of the year, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker. Within the past several years, however, one group within the trans community has become the center of what many have dubbed the most recent moral panic: trans youth.
Legislation specifically targeting transgender youth began
cropping up in state legislatures in 2020. By 2021, laws claiming to "protect children" from the "dangers" of gender-affirming medical care entered the cultural zeitgeist in earnest—claims that are flatly contradicted by leading scientists and medical organizations' findings that this type of care is not only safe but medically necessary. Some proposed legislation goes as far as naming parental support for a young person's gender-affirming care as child abuse and gives the state the right to take trans children away from their parents.
While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. In August 2022, California passed a law
providing refuge and gender-affirming care to families escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the "Hate State" for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the 90s—made history when it passed legislation in January 2023 protecting gender-affirming medical care as an essential health benefit, becoming the first state to do so. In 2022, Hawaii passed legislation that requires health insurance companies to cover gender-affirming care deemed medically necessary. Stacker took a look at state-by-state data from the Movement Advancement Project on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total policy tallies—the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people—with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state for trans youth. Tallies are compared to totals from 2022 and ties are broken, when possible, by the tally for gender-inclusive laws and policies. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.
The Movement Advancement Project's policy tally only accounts for passed legislation in each state. It does not take into account activism efforts, public sentiment, or whether these laws are implemented, all of which can potentially differ from the legislative actions of elected officials. Major categories of laws analyzed include "Relationship and Parental Recognition, Nondiscrimination, Religious Exemptions, LGBTQ Youth, Health Care, Criminal Justice, and Identity Documents." Both gender identity and sexual orientation policy tallies are included since many trans individuals are also impacted by sexual orientation legislation.
You may also like: Voter demographics of every state
dariatorchukova // Shutterstock
#51. Tennessee
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -10.50 (4.5 point decrease from 2022)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -8.75 (3 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -1.75 (1.5 point decrease)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#50. Alabama
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -9.50 (5.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -7.50 (4 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -2.00 (1.5 point decrease)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -5.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -5.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#48. Arkansas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -5.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock
#47. Oklahoma
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -4.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -6.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (no change)
You may also like: The history of voting in the United States
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#46. Mississippi
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -4.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 0.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -3.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1.00 (no change)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#44. South Carolina
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -2.50 (2 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (3 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (1 point increase)
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#43. Texas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 0.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.75 (no change)
CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock
#42. Georgia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 0.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -1.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (0.5 point decrease)
You may also like: Experts rank the best US presidents of all time
f11photo // Shutterstock
#41. Missouri
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 1.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.50 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Arizona
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -3.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25 (0.5 point increase)
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#39. Wyoming
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.25 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.00 (0.5 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#38. Florida
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (2.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.00 (2 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.25 (0.5 point decrease)
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#36. Montana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 4.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.00 (0.5 point increase)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#35. Idaho
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 5.25 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 1.00 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25 (no change)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#34. Indiana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 6.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. West Virginia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 7.50 (3.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 2.00 (3.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.50 (no change)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. Kansas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 7.75 (no change)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 3.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25 (0.5 point decrease)
You may also like: After Elizabeth II: Who is in the royal line of succession?
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#31. Kentucky
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 9.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 1.50 (1.5 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75 (0.5 point increase)
Susan M Hall // Shutterstock
#30. Alaska
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 10.25 (7.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.00 (4 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25 (3.5 point decrease)
Rob Pauley // Shutterstock
#29. Ohio
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 10.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 4.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.50 (0.5 point increase)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#28. North Carolina
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 12.75 (7 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 6.00 (5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.75 (2 point increase)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#27. Utah
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 12.75 (1.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.50 (0.5 point decrease)
You may also like: 30 iconic posters from World War II
InnovativeImages // Shutterstock
#26. North Dakota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 14.75 (3 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.75 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 9.00 (1.5 point increase)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#25. Pennsylvania
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 16.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 9.75 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.75 (0.5 point increase)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#24. Iowa
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 6.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.00 (no change)
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#23. Wisconsin
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 18.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.25 (0.5 point increase)
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
#22. Michigan
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 21.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 12.75 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75 (1 point increase)
You may also like: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Virginia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 25.50 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 14.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.00 (0.5 point decrease)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#20. New Mexico
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 28.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 15.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.50 (no change)
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#19. Delaware
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 29.00 (3.75 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 15.25 (2.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.75 (1.25 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#18. New Hampshire
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 29.50 (2 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 14.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.00 (1.5 point increase)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#17. Maryland
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 30.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.75 (0.5 point increase)
You may also like: How America has changed since the first Census in 1790
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
#16. Rhode Island
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 33.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.00 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.00 (0.5 point decrease)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#15. Hawaii
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 33.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.00 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Minnesota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 34.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 18.75 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25 (no change)
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 35.00 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.50 (0.25 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (1.25 point increase)
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
#12. Illinois
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 35.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 18.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.00 (no change)
You may also like: States with the most liberals
Moab Republic // Shutterstock
#11. Washington
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.25 (0.5 point increase)
Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
James Curzio // Shutterstock
#8. Vermont (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 19.50 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. Washington D.C. (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 19.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (1 point increase)
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#7. Connecticut
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 38.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (0.5 point increase)
You may also like: 100 actors who served in the military
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 38.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.00 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#5. New York
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.50 (no change)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Maine (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.50 (2 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 19.00 (0.5 point increase)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Nevada (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 19.00 (1.5 point increase)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. Colorado
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 41.50 (2 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 20.25 (1.5 point increase)
You may also like: Iconic presidential photos from the year you were born
Creative Family // Shutterstock
#1. California
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 41.75 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.75 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 20.00 (1.5 point increase)
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!