California contains parts of 3 of the deadliest US interstates, report shows. Here's where

Interstate 5, which runs through several major California cities including Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego, ranked No. 3 out of the 10 "most dangerous roads in the U.S.," in a 2021 insurance study.

The interstate — which spans 1,381 miles parallel to the Pacific Coast, is a popular highway for 18-wheelers to drive on, making it more dangerous for automobile drivers.

In 2019, I-5 was home to 186 fatalities, about 13.47 fatalities per 100 miles, according to The Zebra.

The insurance comparison site analyzed the most recent data from the U.S Department of Transportation's Fatality Analysis Reporting System to assess which roads, counties and states with the most risk for drivers based on the number of fatalities in motor vehicle collisions.

They found something: California contains portions of three of the deadliest interstates in the U.S. — I-5, I-15, and I-80.

To map out the most dangerous roads in the U.S., The Zebra also relied on reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other peer-reviewed traffic and motor vehicle studies. The factors were weighted and scored to calculate the final rankings.

San Diego County ranked No. 13 for motor vehicle-related fatalities per 100,000 people in 2019. San Bernardino County and Riverside County, which are both located in Los Angeles, ranked No. 2 and No. 5 for counties with the most vehicle-related fatalities.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Americans drove 430.3 billion fewer miles in 2020 than 019, partly due to COVID-19.

Despite people traveling fewer miles, there was an increase in the number of vehicle-related fatalities — making last year the highest fatality rate since 2007.

But with the decrease in vehicle miles traveled and an increase in automobile-related fatalities, the U.S. reached 1.37 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. That's a 26% increase from 2019.

So whether you frequent these 10 most dangerous U.S. highways or you're planning a road trip, here is what you need to know about which interstates to be extra careful on and tips to get to your destination safely.

America's most dangerous roads

Interstate 95, which feeds through major cities like Boston, New York, Baltimore, Jacksonville, Florida and Miami, took the title for the most dangerous highway in the U.S.

In 2019, the interstate recorded 284 fatalities, 14.88 fatalities per 100 miles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Interstate 20, beginning in West Texas and continuing to South Carolina, is sandwiched between I-95 and I-5 on the list. The second most dangerous highway in the U.S. runs through several high-traffic areas including Dallas, Jackson, Mississippi and Atlanta — all contributing to a total fatality rate of 208.

Here's how the other most dangerous U.S. highways compare, according to The Zebra.

INTERSTATE 75

237 fatalities — 13.27 fatalities per 100 miles

I-75 runs north-south starting at the Great Lakes and ending nearly at the southern tip of Florida. The interstate runs along Detroit, Cincinnati, Ohio, Atlanta, Tampa, Florida and Fort Myers, Florida.

INTERSTATE 35

197 fatalities — 12.56 fatalities per 100 miles

I-35 stretches from Laredo, Texas, near the Mexico border to Duluth, Minnesota, near the Canadian border. I-35 is deadly because it runs through several cities in Texas including San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. It's also privy to 18-wheeler trucks.

The interstate also runs through Norman, Oklahoma, Des Moines, Iowa and Minneapolis.

INTERSTATE 15

158 fatalities — 11.02 fatalities per 100 miles

I-15 travels across the Western United States. The I-15 interstate connects several larger cities including Butt, Montana, Escondido, California, Las Vegas, Provo, Utah, Salt Lake City and San Diego to name a few.

INTERSTATE 40

253 fatalities — 9.89 fatalities per 100 miles

I-40 connects several large cities located along its route including Albuquerque, New Mexico, Amarillo, Texas, Greensboro, North Carolina, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

INTERSTATE 70

158 fatalities — 7.35 fatalities per 100 miles

I-70 travels through 10 U.S. states including Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah and West Virginia.

INTERSTATE 80

209 fatalities — 7.21 fatalities per 100 miles

I-80 runs through twelve states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and California.

U.S.-41

141 fatalities — 7.02 fatalities per 100 miles

U.S.-41 passes through several major cities including Miami, Naples, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

