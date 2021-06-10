California drought has moved up 2021 wildfire season far ahead of schedule, PG&E warns

Fire risk "continues to magnify and grow exponentially over the last couple of years," said Sumeet Singh, the utility's senior vice president and chief risk officer.

This week alone, a fast-moving wildfire in Yuba County forced some residents of Beale Air Force Base to evacuate to the base's gym. More than 17,000 acres have burned so far across the state in the young fire season, according to Cal Fire.

After causing a string of massive fires that forced it to file for bankruptcy in 2019, PG&E is under severe scrutiny to reduce fire risks this summer. It just paid $43 million to local governments to cover costs of the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and last year's fatal Zogg Fire in Shasta County and is probably facing another $600 million in damage payments to homeowners and others. Meanwhile, the utility is facing prosecution in Sonoma and a criminal investigation in Shasta.

Separately, the Public Utilities Commission in April placed the company in the first tier of its "enhanced oversight and enforcement" protocol after determining that PG&E did a poor job last year of clearing tree limbs and other vegetation away from its riskiest power lines.

PG&E promises improvement in vegetation-removal program