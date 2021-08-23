California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

PLACERVILLE — More than 13,500 firefighters were working Monday to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety.

In Northern California, where most of the blazes are burning, there were no red flag warnings for critical conditions but the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said fire danger was expected to remain elevated through midweek.

Containment increased to 40% at the Dixie Fire, which has burned more than 1,130 square miles (2,926 square kilometers) in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades. Ongoing assessments showed 1,259 buildings destroyed, including 678 single-family homes, Cal Fire said. Nearly 13,000 structures remained threatened.

Tallies of losses also increased at the Caldor Fire, which has incinerated more than 166 square miles (430 square kilometers) of El Dorado National Forest on Sierra slopes southwest of Lake Tahoe. Continuing assessments showed 447 buildings destroyed. More than 17,000 structures were still under threat.

Cal Fire said the potential for large wildfires will continue to be low in Southern California. Intrusion of moist ocean air inland has been keeping skies cloudy and temperatures cooler than normal well into each day.