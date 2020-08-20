California firefighters crowd into base camps every year. Here's how COVID-19 is changing that

Every summer, county fairgrounds around California turn into wildfire "base camps" crowded with thousands of firefighters preparing for battle or resting up.

This year, firefighters can expect larger, more sprawling camps without food lines and more social distancing and face masks, as the state tries to keep its firefighting workforce safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, about 6,900 firefighters are deployed fighting hundreds of lightning-ignited fires. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is seeking to bring in hundreds more from out of state. Each one of them could be carrying the disease and not know it.

To keep them from spreading the virus to their colleagues, the state has made sweeping changes to how it runs the base camps, Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynnette Round said. The most notable changes are the steps camp managers are taking to keep firefighters from congregating.

"The camps are larger because we have to spread people out, and we have to make sure everybody is ... socially distant," she said.