California fires: What to expect in the coming months

Using San Francisco as a proxy for Northern California, in seven of the past 10 years, the first significant rainstorm of half an inch or more didn't occur until after Nov. 15. That's 11 weeks from now. In the other three years, the earliest it arrived was Oct. 16. That's seven weeks away.

"We are sort of holding our breath until we get into the rainy season right now," said Jan Null, a meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services in Half Moon Bay, who combed through the data.

"Just because the current events are starting to wind down doesn't mean we aren't going to see more fires," he said. "We are heading into what is normally the most dangerous part of fire season."

The past explains the future.

Eight of California's 10 deadliest fires of all time have occurred in October or November, from the Camp Fire that killed 85 people in the town of Paradise in 2018 to the Wine Country Fires in Napa and Sonoma counties in 2017, to the Oakland Hills Fire in 1991.

Similarly, seven of the 10 most destructive fires in California history, measured by the number of homes burned, occurred in October or November.

There are two primary reasons, experts say: lack of rain and strong, dry winds.