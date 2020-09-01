California firestorm rewrites record books as crews work to get blazes under control

"Still a lot of work ahead, but containment numbers are increasing," Daniel Berlant, a Cal Fire information officer, said in a video briefing Monday.

Despite the progress, the combined fires have taken a tremendous toll on the state.

Since Aug. 15 — the start of what officials deemed that has pelted the state with nearly 14,000 strikes — crews have had to contend with more than 900 new wildfires that have burned in excess of 1.48 million total acres, according to Cal Fire.

Over the first eight months of last year combined, there were roughly 4,600 fires that burned about 63,000 total acres — "so, a significant increase in not just the number of fires to date, but also in the acres burned," Berlant said.

"And historically, it's September and October when California experiences its largest and most damaging wildfires," he said.

The firestorm has ravaged parts of the state's landscape, leaving burn scars vast enough that they can be seen from space.

Combined, the recent blazes have destroyed more than 3,000 structures statewide, according to Cal Fire. Eight fatalities have been reported.

That death toll includes a firefighter who was killed in the Mendocino National Forest north of San Francisco, authorities said Monday.

