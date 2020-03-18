California health providers postpone elective surgeries to prepare for coronavirus surge

At UC Davis Health, a note on the website advises patients can call their primary care doctors for advice on where to go, and Kaiser suggests that its members call the appointment and advice call center on their identification cards.

Medical providers have to adopt these strategies to deal with a surge in capacity, Emerson-Shea said, but they also will allow providers to isolate people who have infectious diseases rather than have them in the emergency rooms or in waiting rooms at urgent care centers. By having patients contact them ahead of arrival, hospitals can direct them to screening tents or other intake areas.

"They make sure that people who may potentially have this virus are treated as fast as possible and allows for health care workers to take the appropriate precautions," Emerson-Shea said, "and it protects the broader community who may have other health care needs completely unrelated to COVID-19."

At the same time, she said, the hospital association is trying to ensure there will be enough health care workers to help California weather the current COVID-19 crisis. So, leaders of the industry group moved quickly to get some clarity after Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended people age 65 and over go into quarantine to protect their health.