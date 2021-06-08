California homes cost more than ever. What are Gov. Newsom and lawmakers doing about it?

Newsom has also fallen short of his 2018 campaign pledge to build 3.5 million units by 2025. Housing advocates argue he's largely failed to flex his executive influence over a Legislature lukewarm on ambitious housing bills.

While California for the first time since 2008 built more than 100,000 units in 2020, according to the finance department, it's still falling woefully short of what's needed to end the crisis.

California would need 500,000 new units annually to meet Newsom's goals. Even using the more conservative California Housing and Community Development projection of a 1.8 million-unit shortage would require the state to construct tens of thousands of units more than its current average.

"We have kept our broken status quo and have not changed our approach to housing," said San Francisco Democrat and Senate Housing Chair Scott Wiener. "Which means both the Legislature and governor need to move forward transformational pro-housing policies. And if we do that, over time we can end this debilitating shortage."

Housing density bills fail

Change is anything but easy in the California Capitol, where bold housing proposals frequently go to die.