California hospitals preparing for coronavirus, quarter of state told to stay home

Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln announced early Tuesday it would cease operations Friday, and Red Hawk Casino said it would close at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The two tribal casinos had previously planned to stay open but with a number of measures intended to increase sanitation and social distancing. Harrah's in Ione is also closing.

Other gambling card rooms are also shutting down for now. Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights and Capitol Casino in Sacramento said they would close Wednesday. Parkwest Casino in Rancho Cordova and the Limelight in midtown Sacramento have already closed.

Latest state, U.S. and global coronavirus numbers

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of Wednesday morning shows the worldwide, confirmed number of coronavirus infections nearing 205,000, with more than 8,200 deaths. More than 31,500 of the confirmed cases and 2,500 of the deaths have come in Italy.

Mainland China has more than 81,000 cases, but has seen the rate of increase slow significantly, with that number staying relatively stable for several days. Iran has exceeded 17,000, Spain is approaching 14,000, Germany has passed 10,000, South Korea is near 8,400 and France is at about 7,700. Next on the list is the United States at just over 6,500.