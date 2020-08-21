California insurance commissioner recommends renters, homeowners record wildfire expenses, seek reimbursement

California residents with insurance who are evacuating wildfires may have coverage for relocation costs, even if their properties are not damaged or destroyed, leading to continuing orders for tens of thousands of people to leave their homes.

"With more than 367 wildfires sweeping the state, I want evacuees to know additional living expense coverage can be available to help ease the financial burden of mandatory evacuations," Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a press release issued Thursday by the California Department of Insurance.

As well as food and housing costs, coverage for "additional living expenses" during a fire may extend to furniture rental, relocation, storage and transportation.

Residents should keep all evacuation-related receipts and check with their insurance company or the state insurance department to learn how their renter's or homeowner's insurance might apply to a wildfire evacuation.

For more information and resources, read the full release at http://www.insurance.ca.gov/0400-news/0100-press-releases/2020/release074-2020.cfm During the November 2018 Camp Fire, insured losses amounted to more than $12 billion, as claims climbed in the months after the disaster.