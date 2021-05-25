California Latinos are behind in COVID-19 vaccinations. Here's what is holding them back

The survey also found that Latinos are also more worried about contracting the disease than Black and white people.

About 41% of Latinos surveyed said they were very worried that they or someone in their family would contract the virus, compared to 30% of Black adults 10% of white adults.

Furthermore, 57% of permanent residents and 69% of "potentially" undocumented immigrants told researchers that they were even more likely to say they were very worried about them or someone in their family getting COVID-19.

The new survey gives a deeper look at the roadblocks preventing Latino communities from getting their shots at the same rate as other groups.

Among Latinos who remain unvaccinated, about 78% cited the possibility of experiencing serious side effects, 52% cited out-of-pocket costs and 49% cited missing work due to side effects as their main concerns, according to the survey.

The survey found that Latinos were more likely to get vaccinated at a community health clinic — when compared to whites and Blacks — and the least likely to get vaccines at a doctor's office. Overall, of the Latinos who have been vaccinated, 35% were vaccinated at a large vaccination site, 22% at a community health clinic, 17% at a pharmacy, 14% at a hospital and 4% at a doctor's office.