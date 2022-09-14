California lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school staff

Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week.

On Tuesday, the state's public health officer, Dr. Tomás Aragón, rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective Saturday.

The decision was made to align state and federal health guidance and because most Californians have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, he said.

“We’ve entered a phase of the pandemic where the majority of people in these workplace settings are vaccinated, and our youngest Californians are now eligible for vaccination too, which protects all of our communities against severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Aragón said. “While unvaccinated individuals remain at greatest risk of serious health consequences from COVID-19 infection, weekly testing of unvaccinated groups is no longer slowing the spread as it did earlier in the pandemic due to the more infectious Omicron variants.”

Currently, 80% of California residents 12 years of age and older have had the first two vaccinations that make up the primary series of vaccines, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Health. Just under half have received their first booster. The department did not say how many California residents have had the second booster.

Despite those high vaccination numbers, Omicron subvariants have infected vaccinated as well as unvaccinated people, although vaccinated people are less likely to be infected or to become seriously ill.

“Consequently, mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers is not effectively preventing disease transmission as with the original COVID-19 virus and prior variants earlier in the pandemic,” Aragon said.

Vaccinations targeting the Omicron variant are currently available, and department officials urge California residents to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves and slow the spread of the disease in their communities.

The testing requirement was also lifted for employees in health care and adult residential settings.