California power grid on alert against blackouts as heat wave looms for holiday weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The manager of California's electricity grid issued an alert Wednesday for Labor Day weekend as it tries to avoid more rolling blackouts during an expected major heat wave.

With temperatures in the Sacramento Valley predicted to peak this weekend at 107 degrees, the California Independent System Operator issued a "restricted maintenance operations" notice. That's an order directing power generators to defer any planned shutdowns for routine maintenance.

The order takes effect 6 a.m. Saturday and ends Sunday at 10 p.m. The region is bracing for four consecutive days of 100-degree weather, with the temperature expected to peak sometime Sunday.

California was hit with two nights of rolling blackouts in mid-August as temperatures soared well past 100 degrees, the first rotating outages since the 2001 energy crisis. However, the demand for electricity fell short of the all-time high, recorded during a 2006 heat wave, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has demanded an investigation into what went wrong.