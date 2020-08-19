California power prices have skyrocketed. Is this normal -- or more Enron-style 'manipulation'?

James Bushnell, a UC Davis economist and member of the ISO's market surveillance committee, said Tuesday that prices are behaving more or less as they should.

While utilities line up much of their supply well in advance, a good-sized portion of California's energy supply is bought and sold in either the "day-ahead" market or the last-minute spot market. Huge volumes of power can change hands through an intricate computerized trading mechanism. There isn't one market; instead, the state is divided into hundreds of trading hubs or "nodes" that blanket the state.

Despite the ISO market's complexity, Bushnell said it comes down to supply and demand economics.

"When customers are willing to pay a lot for a product, and supplies get really tight — when you go from abundance to scarcity — prices can really jump," Bushnell said. "It's not a sign of manipulation."

Prices can become extremely volatile during crunch times, particularly late afternoon or early evening, when it's still extremely hot but solar-energy supplies are starting to wane as the sun goes down.

Take Monday, when Berberich told reporters that rolling blackouts were almost certain to hit as many as 3.3 million homes and residences that evening. It would have been one of the largest blackouts in California history.