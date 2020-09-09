California prison camp inmates battle Creek Fire. Dangerous job pays a few dollars a day

As of Tuesday, 100 inmate crews, made up of 1,219 incarcerated firefighters, were deployed to fires around the state. They included: the SCU, LNU, TGU, BTU, CZU lighting complexes of fires, and the Potters, North Complex, Oak, Butte/Tehama/Glenn Complex, Creek, El Dorado, and Valley fires, according to CDCR.

Each crew is typically comprised of up to 17 inmates overseen by a captain from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Identified by their red-orange fire gear, inmates use chainsaws and tools to cut firelines, and they help mop up after a fire is contained.

When fires aren't burning, they are assigned forest restoration work, they fill sandbags at floods and they clean up along highways, among other duties.

The number of inmates eligible to work at the camps has been steadily decreasing in recent years.

Only people with less serious felony offenses are allowed to participate in the program, where they're paid a small wage — between $2 and $5 a day, plus $1 per hour when they're on a fire.

But, for much of the last decade, state officials have been trying to reduce the size of the prison population by first diverting lower-level offenders to county custody or releasing them outright.