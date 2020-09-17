California ski resorts are limiting visitor numbers. No more walk-up tickets

Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows hopes to open Nov. 25. The resort also has done away with walk-up ticket sales and put all ticket sales online. How can you get a same-day ticket? You may get lucky and find one online. Otherwise, you'll have to pick another date.

The resort's website said it would sell few early-season tickets because less terrain may be open for skiers and boarders to spread out. Also, it plans to honor last season's Tahoe Super 4 Packs and Spring Ticket Trio passes with unredeemed dates because the resort closed early. People with tickets from the 2019-20 season can exchange them for this season's tickets (email info@squawalpine.com or call (800) 403-0106 for exchanges). Also, be aware of these pandemic rules. "Face coverings are required indoors," the website says. "Face coverings are required outdoors where physical distance cannot be ensured."

Homewood Mountain Resort is selling 25% fewer passes this year. Last week, the resort said it had less than 100 passes left. Lift tickets must be bought in advance online; groups are limited to 10 people or fewer. Guests who bought lift tickets as well as lessons and rentals before the resort closed March 9 can roll over their tickets to the current season or request a refund. Also, some of last season's pass holders may be eligible for a refund. Fill out a form on the website to see if you quality.