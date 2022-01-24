California students couldn't opt out of COVID shots for personal beliefs under new bill

California students would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes unless they have a medical exemption under a proposal unveiled Monday by a Sacramento lawmaker.

The proposed bill by state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, would require that all students from kindergarten through 12th grade get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Jan. 1.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

If passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, it would override a major exemption in the state's current vaccine mandate, which allows parents to opt their kids out of the requirement if they attest that getting the vaccine would violate their personal beliefs.

The current rule, which Newsom issued in October, requires students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus starting the term after the Food and Drug Administration fully approves the shot for their age group. It's not yet in effect for students in any age group, but could be in place for high school students starting this summer, depending on how quickly federal regulators fully approve the vaccine for teens.

Pan framed his proposal as a way to keep schools open and students safe.

"We need to give parents and school districts certainty about what they need to do to be sure we keep schools open and keep them safe," Pan said. "Gov. Newsom got out front, he issued his executive order, but a state law would make it much more certain and less likely to be challenged in court."

Pan's proposal is the second major vaccine bill proposed this year. On Thursday, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, introduced a bill that would let California children and teens over age 12 get vaccinated without parental consent.

Already, lawmakers planning to pass legislation to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates are bracing for major protests. In past years, debates over vaccine bills have caused demonstrators to pack the halls of the Capitol in protest. In 2019, when lawmakers passed a bill that made it more difficult to get medical exemptions for childhood vaccines, lawmakers faced threats and harassment.

Several lawmakers told The Bee they expect opposition to vaccine legislation this year to be even more intense.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.