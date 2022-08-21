 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
California unemployment rate drops to historically low levels

  Updated
Napa employers seek workers

A "now hiring" sign at the Nation's restaurant on Third Street in downtown Napa.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

The state of California saw a record-low unemployment rate in July, as well as the largest job gain since February, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced on Friday.

According to state numbers, California's unemployment rate dropped 3.9%, a rate that hasn't been seen since the data series began in 1976. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, California's unemployment rate was at 4.1%.

July also marks the seventh consecutive month that California has seen an employment gain, with the number of employed people increasing by 23,000.

"Californians are getting back to work with record low unemployment," Newsom said in a statement. "We have historic reserves and we're putting money back in peoples' pockets as we continue to lead the nation's economic recovery."

