California wants to ban the toxic chemical that gives chrome its classic shine

Tony Briscoe
Los Angeles Times
For decades, hexavalent chromium has provided the silvery showroom finish to countless consumer products, from automobile bumpers and grilles to kitchen faucets and light fixtures. It has also served as an indispensable rust-resistant coating for aviation components, such as airplane landing gear.
But while hardened chrome is harmless, the airborne emissions from the plating process are more than 500 times more toxic than diesel exhaust, and pose a substantial cancer risk to surrounding communities.
In light of these risks, the California Air Resources Board has proposed a landmark ban on the use of so-called chrome-6 in decorative plating by 2027, saying the health hazards of the plating process are borne disproportionately by low-income communities. The rule would also prohibit the chemical’s use for industrial durability — such as providing anti-corrosive coatings — by 2039.
The proposal has drawn praise from clean air advocates but has also sent shock waves through the state’s auto restoration and customization industries. It could also force California aerospace companies and defense contractors to accelerate research into less toxic alternatives.
“We would be the first jurisdiction in the world to phase out hexavalent chromium in the plating industry,” said Jane Williams, executive director of California Communities Against Toxics. “Even the EU hasn’t done it because they haven’t found a substitute for crucial uses. We would be working with the industry and the military to actually identify new coatings. That’s precedent setting.”
The proposal, however, has been blasted by the chrome plating industry. Bryan Leiker, executive director of the Metal Finishing Association of California, said that these facilities are already required to comply with the strictest regulations in the nation, and that an outright ban would only compel businesses and jobs to leave California.
“California is trying to force something to happen that’s not ready to happen,” Leiker said. “The consequences are going to be disastrous, because you can lose an entire industry.”
The Air Resources Board will hold the public hearing on the matter Friday in Riverside. Board members will vote on the final proposal in May.
In California, there are over 110 chrome-plating facilities, and more than 70% of them are located in disadvantaged communities. Los Angeles County in particular — with its abundance of car enthusiasts and top aerospace companies — has the greatest concentration of chrome platers in the nation.
From hot rods to low riders, life in Southern California is still synonymous with classic and customized cars of yesteryear, and chrome’s legacy remains strong. Much of that has to do with the social influence chrome once held in a car-centric region that eagerly adapted itself to automobiles.
“Because you were in your car so much, it was another way of greeting the world,” said Leslie Kendall, chief historian of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. “It was like your ultimate outer layer of clothing. Chrome on a car was like a broach for a lady’s coat, something that embellished the form.”
But the mirror-like sheen on wheels, bumpers and grilles comes at a cost. This luster is achieved by dipping auto parts in industrial tanks with a liquid solution containing a potent carcinogen.
An electric current is sent through the tank, causing hexavalent chromium to adhere to the part. At the same time, however, voltage also causes the solution to bubble, releasing chromium-laden vapors as they burst.
Many of these operations try to reduce the vapors by adding chemical fume suppressants to the chromium solution. But these suppressants contain PFAS, another highly toxic compound, which is discharged into local waterways.
California identified hexavalent chromium as a toxic air contaminant that has no safe amount of exposure in 1986. Over time, people have become more concerned about the chemical’s health consequences.
In 1998, community groups called for an investigation into a chrome-plating operation near Suva Elementary and Intermediate schools in Bell Gardens.
The groups suspected that chrome emissions had contributed to numerous health problems for children, teachers and residents. Twenty-two students and six teachers at the schools had been diagnosed with cancer in eight years, organizers say.
Several families, including those whose children died from cancer, filed a lawsuit against Chrome Crankshaft, a company that plated locomotive parts. The suit was later settled.
Since then, the state has adopted the nation’s most stringent emission standards for chrome plating operations.
Today, about 9% of chrome platers in California operate within 1,000 feet of schools.
The metal finishing industry has argued its emissions pale in comparison with others’.
California’s 58 large chrome platers produced less than 1% of hexavalent chromium pollution, according to state data. The vast majority comes from burning fossil fuels. Cement production and lumber industries also emit more.
“We’re less than 1% of emissions statewide, but we’re the only industry facing a ban right now,” Leiker said.
Although the amount of total emissions may seem insignificant, state regulators and environmental advocates contend chrome plating facilities can drastically elevate concentrations in the areas immediately surrounding them, posing a long-term health threat.
The Air Resources Board hopes the proposed rule will encourage these facilities to switch to trivalent chromium, a far less toxic alternative, which has been available as a substitute since the early 1990s.
However, trivalent chromium has not been widely used in the decorative plating industry because its darker color is similar to stainless steel, an aesthetic that has not appealed to California car enthusiasts striving to re-create the high-gloss sheen of the 20th century.
“It’s a different color and it just wouldn’t look right on these older cars,” said Elayne Bendel, who is on the board of the Lincoln and Continental Owner’s Club Western Region. “It would never match what came out of the factory, let’s say, in 1960 or sometime back there.”
If California’s chrome proposal is adopted, the Mission Viejo resident said, classic car owners here would probably have to send their parts out of state to have them chromed, making a difficult hobby even more expensive.
“There’s a scarcity of labor, a scarcity of parts, and if the ability to get good chrome locally goes away, then that’s just another aspect of the difficulty with owning these cars,” Bendel said.
But chrome has been used for more than simply embellishing cars.
California is home to some of the world’s largest aerospace companies and defense contractors. Trivalent chromium coating has not been proved to meet U.S. Department of Defense specifications for thickness, hardness and corrosion resistance.
“The Department of Defense is looking into less toxic alternative coatings to hexavalent chromium, including applications via additive manufacturing processes,” Navy Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Gorman, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our public and private industry partners and communicate on potential changes in this area.”
The California Air Resources Board acknowledges that the rule would have wide-ranging effects, and estimates that several thousand jobs could be lost in manufacturing and other sectors related to chrome plating.
The chrome plating facilities that remain will incur significant costs to transition to trivalent chromium plating, which the air board estimates would be around $323,000 for decorative platers and $4 million for industrial platers.
“It’s completely new equipment, new solution, new process and new permitting,” said Leiker, the metal finishing director. “It’s not as simple as draining the tank and putting in the new solution.”
If the rule is approved, the state Legislature has allocated $10 million a year, for the first three years, to assist chrome platers with the transition.
The public can view or register to participate in the Air Resources Board meeting online.
CBS News reports that an herbicide linked to cancer is being detected in over 80% of urine samples in the U.S.
17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here's how it breaks down by state
17% of people live near toxic release facilities
Communities may not even be aware of it, but corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia chemical plant in 1985, Congress passed the
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides citizens with crucial information on what toxins are being emitted in their areas and what companies are doing the emitting. The TRI has allowed certain states to put emission-curbing legislation in place to safeguard public health: for instance, when Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker passed legislation in 2019 allocating $2.4 billion to climate change resilience.
At the moment, the EPA's TRI program recognizes 770 chemicals, and any site that manufactures or uses these chemicals at above-average levels qualifies for listing in the TRI. Chemicals described by the TRI as “toxic” are known to cause cancer or other negative health issues, as well as adverse effects on the environment. Facilities report the amounts of chemicals they release annually to the TRI, with the "release" of a chemical meaning that it is
"emitted to the air or water, or placed in some type of land disposal."
The facilities in the TRI are usually quite large and deal in electricity, metals, mining, chemicals, or hazardous waste. However, not all toxic chemicals used by corporations are listed in the TRI, meaning that its inventory of toxin-emitting sites is not exhaustive.
Stacker analyzed data from the EPA Toxic Release Inventory and the U.S. Census Bureau's five-year American Community Survey to identify the percent of each state's population living in census tracts with toxic release sites, as well as the corporations and facilities responsible for emitting the highest amounts of toxins annually. These results reflect the last full year of data, 2020, from the 2020 National Analysis Dataset released in October 2021.
Read on to discover where the most toxins are being released in your state, what part of your environment they may be polluting, and who is being affected.
You may also like: Major cities most at risk of rising sea levels
Canva
#50. Hawaii
- Population living near toxic release sites: 6.5%
--- 6.9% of state's white population
--- 6.9% of state's Hispanic population
--- 11.5% of state's Black population
--- 4.8% of state's Native American population
--- 5.0% of state's Asian population
--- 7.9% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 34
The
two highest contributors to Hawaii’s toxic releases are the Hawaiian Electric's Kahe power plant, which released over 615,000 pounds of toxic elements in 2020, mainly into the air; and the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which accounted for about 483,000 pounds of emissions, mostly into the water. Much of Hawaii’s air pollution is sulfuric acid aerosols; the majority of water-polluting chemicals are nitrate compounds.
Canva
#49. New York
- Population living near toxic release sites: 8.3%
--- 10.1% of state's white population
--- 4.3% of state's Hispanic population
--- 4.2% of state's Black population
--- 7.2% of state's Native American population
--- 3.3% of state's Asian population
--- 6.9% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 581
Two facilities in New York reported releases of over 1 million pounds in 2020: St. Lawrence Zinc Company’s Balmat mine and Anheuser-Busch. These sites respectively released
nearly 1.6 million, 1.2 million pounds of toxic pollution into the water and land.
Canva
#48. California
- Population living near toxic release sites: 8.4%
--- 4.5% of state's white population
--- 10.0% of state's Hispanic population
--- 8.2% of state's Black population
--- 9.6% of state's Native American population
--- 7.3% of state's Asian population
--- 8.7% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 1160
California’s toxic emissions in 2020 were due to one very dominant offender: Clean Harbors' Buttonwillow landfill, which released over
8 million pounds of toxins into the land. The next highest release site, Chemical Waste Management, released under half of that amount. To combat this, the state’s Sustainable Freight Action Plan sets up a plan to use zero-emission (or near-zero) vehicles to transport freight within the state.
Citizens of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
#47. Maryland
- Population living near toxic release sites: 8.4%
--- 9.2% of state's white population
--- 7.2% of state's Hispanic population
--- 6.2% of state's Black population
--- 8.3% of state's Native American population
--- 7.5% of state's Asian population
--- 5.5% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 161
Valley Proteins' poultry processing plant in Linkwood released over
2. 5 million pounds of emissions into land in 2020. This made up a sizeable portion of the 4 million pounds of on-site and off-site toxic releases emitted in Maryland that year.
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock
#46. Arizona
- Population living near toxic release sites: 9.1%
--- 5.8% of state's white population
--- 10.7% of state's Hispanic population
--- 9.8% of state's Black population
--- 10.1% of state's Native American population
--- 7.3% of state's Asian population
--- 10.6% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 257
In 2020, all of Arizona’s top five toxin-emitters released toxins
almost entirely into the land. These facilities were the Freeport-McMoRan mines in Miami and Morenci (25 million pounds and just under 10 million, respectively); the Pinto valley mine (just over 5 million pounds); the Freeport-McMoRan mine in (over 3.2 million pounds); and Asarco's Mission complex (around 2.8 million pounds).
You may also like: The pioneering life of Bill Nye—from science celeb to space innovator
Canva
#45. Nevada
- Population living near toxic release sites: 9.3%
--- 8.1% of state's white population
--- 7.6% of state's Hispanic population
--- 8.6% of state's Black population
--- 20.1% of state's Native American population
--- 7.0% of state's Asian population
--- 2.1% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 142
Nevada emitted the highest amount of toxins in the United States, with
464.7 million pounds of disposal and release in 2020. This ranking is primarily due to Nevada Gold Mines, which released 220 million pounds of toxins across four facilities in 2020.
Canva
#44. New Mexico
- Population living near toxic release sites: 9.9%
--- 4.8% of state's white population
--- 9.5% of state's Hispanic population
--- 11.0% of state's Black population
--- 13.0% of state's Native American population
--- 11.0% of state's Asian population
--- 15.7% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 68
New Mexico was one of the lowest toxin-emitting states in 20202,
ranking 52 out of 56 territories in the U.S. (based on releases per square mile). Toxic releases went almost entirely into the land, with the largest source, the Jal #3 gas plant, contributing a little over 6.4 million pounds.
Canva
#43. Florida
- Population living near toxic release sites: 11.1%
--- 8.3% of state's white population
--- 8.8% of state's Hispanic population
--- 13.2% of state's Black population
--- 12.6% of state's Native American population
--- 10.1% of state's Asian population
--- 12.1% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 670
Ascend Performance Materials eclipsed other Florida-based toxic release sites, releasing
23.2 million pounds of toxins into the land in 2020. The next closest offender, Northside Generating Station, released less than 2.5 million pounds of toxins. Of the toxic blend being released into the water, 65% is nitrate compounds, with the next-highest ingredient, ammonia, tallying up to 13%.
Canva
#42. New Jersey
- Population living near toxic release sites: 11.9%
--- 9.6% of state's white population
--- 12.7% of state's Hispanic population
--- 10.7% of state's Black population
--- 15.9% of state's Native American population
--- 12.7% of state's Asian population
--- 14.8% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 325
New Jersey ranked pretty high in 2020 toxin emissions, coming in ninth of 56 with 11.5
million pounds of toxins released into the air, water, and land. The state's two most significant sources were Phillips 66's Refinery and Clean Earth of New Jersey, companies that respectively released approximately 2.85 million and 1.7 million pounds of toxins that year.
Robert Nickelsberg // Getty Images
#41. Colorado
- Population living near toxic release sites: 12.1%
--- 9.8% of state's white population
--- 13.4% of state's Hispanic population
--- 9.6% of state's Black population
--- 11.6% of state's Native American population
--- 7.8% of state's Asian population
--- 9.7% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 236
Most toxins released in Colorado have affected the land, with the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine releasing around
5.6 million pounds of toxins in 2020. To combat these toxic practices, the state has started a "green banking" initiative that aims to fund clean energy projects using private capital.
You may also like: States with the biggest household carbon footprints
Theo Stroomer // Getty Images
#40. Washington
- Population living near toxic release sites: 12.7%
--- 11.1% of state's white population
--- 18.9% of state's Hispanic population
--- 10.9% of state's Black population
--- 17.0% of state's Native American population
--- 9.6% of state's Asian population
--- 11.6% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 303
Washington state’s 2020 toxin emissions were led by the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and base, which
released 1.9 million pounds of toxins that year. Of the total on-site releases in the state that year, 1 million pounds of toxic material went into the land, 2.7 million pounds into the water, and 6.6 million pounds into the air.
Natalia Bratslavsky // Shutterstock
#39. Virginia
- Population living near toxic release sites: 14.5%
--- 14.2% of state's white population
--- 12.2% of state's Hispanic population
--- 14.9% of state's Black population
--- 13.2% of state's Native American population
--- 6.9% of state's Asian population
--- 19.7% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 416
The majority of toxins released in Virginia in 2020 were emitted by the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, which deposited
over 10 million pounds of chemicals into the water. Overall in the state, nitrate compounds made up 97% of the toxins released into the water. In 2019, the state established steps to curb methane emissions from infrastructure and landfills.
Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call // Getty Images
#38. Alaska
- Population living near toxic release sites: 16.6%
--- 14.9% of state's white population
--- 21.9% of state's Hispanic population
--- 22.0% of state's Black population
--- 17.3% of state's Native American population
--- 16.1% of state's Asian population
--- 20.3% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 41
The top five toxin-emitting sites in Alaska are all metal mines that
release toxins almost solely into the land. In 2020, Red Dog Operations released over 540 million pounds; Hecla Greens Creek mine, around 58 million pounds; Fort Knox mine, approximately 15 million pounds; and the Pogo mine about 6 million, and Coeur Alaska's Kensington mine released around 2.2 million pounds.
Canva
#37. Utah
- Population living near toxic release sites: 16.8%
--- 15.0% of state's white population
--- 17.7% of state's Hispanic population
--- 17.2% of state's Black population
--- 19.9% of state's Native American population
--- 17.3% of state's Asian population
--- 17.7% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 197
Utah is the fifth-worst toxin releasing state in the U.S., having generated
183.2 million of the country's 3 billion pounds of toxin releases in 2020. The majority came from the Kennecott Utah Copper mine and power plant, which emitted nearly 130 million pounds of toxins into the land in 2020.
Canva
#36. Illinois
- Population living near toxic release sites: 17.3%
--- 15.5% of state's white population
--- 18.5% of state's Hispanic population
--- 14.2% of state's Black population
--- 19.4% of state's Native American population
--- 13.6% of state's Asian population
--- 17.3% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 948
Illinois was the
thirteenth-highest toxin-emitting state in 2020. Prairie State Energy Campus contributed 8.2 million pounds, and Wieland Metals Inc. contributed 5.6 million pounds.
You may also like: Scientific breakthroughs from the year you were born
Canva
#35. Maine
- Population living near toxic release sites: 17.6%
--- 17.2% of state's white population
--- 18.0% of state's Hispanic population
--- 24.3% of state's Black population
--- 24.4% of state's Native American population
--- 17.8% of state's Asian population
--- 3.5% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 79
The total toxic emissions released in Maine in 2020
tallied up to 7.9 million pounds. Most of these emissions came from ND Paper's Rumford Division, which released just over 2.25 million pounds; McCain Foods (over 2 million pounds); and Sappi’s Somerset Mill (nearly 1.7 million pounds).
Canva
#34. Louisiana
- Population living near toxic release sites: 18.1%
--- 18.1% of state's white population
--- 16.1% of state's Hispanic population
--- 16.6% of state's Black population
--- 24.0% of state's Native American population
--- 12.7% of state's Asian population
--- 5.0% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 360
Louisiana ranked
fourth of the 56 U.S. states and territories in 2020 toxin remittance. The worst offending facilities were Bayer CropScience, which released nearly 18 million pounds of toxins into the land; the Cornerstone Chemical Company, which emitted nearly 12 million pounds into the land; and CF Industries, which released over 10 million pounds into the water and air.
Barry Lewis/InPictures // Getty Images
#33. Michigan
- Population living near toxic release sites: 18.3%
--- 18.5% of state's white population
--- 22.9% of state's Hispanic population
--- 11.9% of state's Black population
--- 18.2% of state's Native American population
--- 12.8% of state's Asian population
--- 20.0% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 769
The majority of toxins released by Michigan facilities in 2020
affected the land. Of these, over 9 million pounds came from Wayne Disposal Inc. and 7.5 million from Eagle Mine’s Humboldt mill.
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
#32. Texas
- Population living near toxic release sites: 18.4%
--- 11.1% of state's white population
--- 17.1% of state's Hispanic population
--- 20.4% of state's Black population
--- 22.7% of state's Native American population
--- 14.4% of state's Asian population
--- 20.1% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 1734
Of 2020's top five toxic release sites in Texas, four are chemical plants. Ascend Performance Materials' Chocolate Bayou plant, the INEOS Nitriles Green Lake plant, TM Deer Park Services, and Lyondell Chemical Company released around
20.6 million, 18.7 million, 10.3 million, and 5.1 million pounds of toxins, respectively. US Ecology Texas, which deals in hazardous waste, released around 7.9 million pounds of toxins.
Canva
#31. Montana
- Population living near toxic release sites: 18.6%
--- 18.5% of state's white population
--- 23.7% of state's Hispanic population
--- 22.6% of state's Black population
--- 10.5% of state's Native American population
--- 13.9% of state's Asian population
--- 21.2% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 62
Of Montana’s
61.7 million pounds of released toxins in 2020, most came from two dominant sites: Montana Resources, a mining company, and the Colstrip power plant released approximately 46.3 million and 7.2 million pounds of toxins into the land. In contrast, the next-highest land emitter, the Sibanye mine site in Stillwater, released a little over 415,000 pounds.
You may also like: 50 space terms for understanding the universe
Janie Osborne // Getty Images
#30. Massachusetts
- Population living near toxic release sites: 18.7%
--- 18.5% of state's white population
--- 14.9% of state's Hispanic population
--- 12.7% of state's Black population
--- 17.8% of state's Native American population
--- 16.8% of state's Asian population
--- 15.2% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 362
In 2019, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker passed legislation
allocating $2.4 billion toward combatting climate change. In 2020, Solutia, a plastics and rubber manufacturer in Springfield, released about 379,000 pounds of toxins into the environment. Calloway Golf Ball Operations emitted nearly 250,000 pounds of chemicals.
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#29. Oregon
- Population living near toxic release sites: 19.4%
--- 17.4% of state's white population
--- 21.7% of state's Hispanic population
--- 16.4% of state's Black population
--- 21.6% of state's Native American population
--- 12.9% of state's Asian population
--- 16.5% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 281
Oregon was
one of the cleanest states in 2020, ranking 50 out of 56 in toxin releases. The state's highest contributing site, the Dyno Nobel St. Helens facility, emitted around 5.9 million pounds of toxins in 2020: the vast majority were released into the air and the rest into the water.
Canva
#28. Oklahoma
- Population living near toxic release sites: 20.3%
--- 18.3% of state's white population
--- 21.0% of state's Hispanic population
--- 18.4% of state's Black population
--- 22.4% of state's Native American population
--- 15.0% of state's Asian population
--- 15.8% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 362
Oklahoma’s
biggest toxin-emitting site is a paper manufacturer: the International Paper facility released 5.9 million pounds of pollutants, mainly into the air, in 2020. Of the chemicals emitted into the atmosphere in Oklahoma in 2020, 50% was ammonia, 29% methanol, and 5% toluene.
RaksyBH // Shutterstock
#27. Delaware
- Population living near toxic release sites: 20.5%
--- 17.3% of state's white population
--- 25.9% of state's Hispanic population
--- 23.1% of state's Black population
--- 23.3% of state's Native American population
--- 14.2% of state's Asian population
--- 64.8% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 58
Delaware was the
second-highest toxin-releasing state in 2020. The vast majority of pollutants came from the Delaware City Refinery, which released around 6.5 million pounds of toxins, mostly into the water. Of the chemical mix emitted into Delaware’s atmosphere in 2020, 27% was ammonia, 23% hydrogen cyanide, and 20% sulfuric acid.
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
#26. Kentucky
- Population living near toxic release sites: 21.3%
--- 20.3% of state's white population
--- 25.5% of state's Hispanic population
--- 24.1% of state's Black population
--- 20.3% of state's Native American population
--- 16.4% of state's Asian population
--- 27.7% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 411
Clariant Corporation was
the most significant contributor to Kentucky’s 2020 toxin release, emitting over 8 million pounds. Kentucky’s North American Stainless came in at 6 million pounds, with more than half going into the water. Of the chemicals in the Kentucky air in 2020, 28% was sulfuric acid and 14% methanol.
You may also like: States doing the most for a clean energy future
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#25. Vermont
- Population living near toxic release sites: 21.7%
--- 21.3% of state's white population
--- 22.4% of state's Hispanic population
--- 22.3% of state's Black population
--- 28.3% of state's Native American population
--- 21.0% of state's Asian population
--- 51.7% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 36
Vermont is the third-cleanest state in terms of toxins, ranking
54 out of 56 in 2020. Most pollutants came from the GlobalFoundries plant, which manufactures computers and electronics. A little over 157,000 pounds of toxins were released, mostly into water, with another significant portion emitted into the atmosphere.
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#24. Connecticut
- Population living near toxic release sites: 21.7%
--- 20.4% of state's white population
--- 18.3% of state's Hispanic population
--- 18.1% of state's Black population
--- 19.9% of state's Native American population
--- 21.6% of state's Asian population
--- 19.1% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 257
Clean Harbours of Connecticut, a hazardous waste company, emitted
over 390,000 pounds of toxins into the environment of Connecticut in 2020. UniMetal Surface Finishing released nearly 128,000 pounds. Two of the chemicals released into the state's air that year iclude dichloromethane (comprising 10% of the toxins released) and toluene (8%).
Canva
#23. Missouri
- Population living near toxic release sites: 21.7%
--- 21.9% of state's white population
--- 24.1% of state's Hispanic population
--- 15.3% of state's Black population
--- 28.2% of state's Native American population
--- 14.4% of state's Asian population
--- 24.3% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 507
Combination mine-and-mills comprised four of five of Missouri’s
top toxin-emitting sites in 2020. The biggest offenders were facilities in Buick (over 11 million pounds), Brushy Creek (over 6.7 million pounds), Sweetwater (about 3.8 million pounds), and Fletcher (about 3.2 million pounds). The vast majority of toxins were released into the land.
Canva
#22. Tennessee
- Population living near toxic release sites: 21.9%
--- 21.7% of state's white population
--- 20.4% of state's Hispanic population
--- 18.8% of state's Black population
--- 25.4% of state's Native American population
--- 16.4% of state's Asian population
--- 22.3% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 633
A total of
73.5 million pounds of toxins were released in Tennessee in 2020. Of these, nearly 15 million were contributed by Nyrstar Clarksville; 8 million by Chemours’ Johnsonville plant; a little over 4 million from the Holston Army Ammunition Plant; and 4.2 million from the Nystar facility in Gordonsville.
Canva
#21. Pennsylvania
- Population living near toxic release sites: 22.2%
--- 23.4% of state's white population
--- 17.0% of state's Hispanic population
--- 10.9% of state's Black population
--- 18.3% of state's Native American population
--- 15.6% of state's Asian population
--- 15.1% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 1042
Of the
48.6 million pounds of toxins emitted on-site in Pennsylvania in 2020, 10.5 million were released into the air, 5.8 million into the water, and 17 million into the land. Mon Valley Works’ Edgar Thomson plant emitted about 5 million pounds, and MAX Environmental’s facility in Yukon released a little over 12 million.
You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind
Spencer Platt // Getty Images
#20. Georgia
- Population living near toxic release sites: 22.6%
--- 20.6% of state's white population
--- 26.3% of state's Hispanic population
--- 21.7% of state's Black population
--- 23.5% of state's Native American population
--- 19.2% of state's Asian population
--- 29.7% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 697
The majority of toxins emitted in Georgia in 2020 were released into the air, with methanol making up
36% of air emissions and ammonia 34%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’ mill in Jesup released over 4.8 million pounds of toxins, and the BASF facility in Attapulgus released just over 3.8 million pounds.
Canva
#19. North Carolina
- Population living near toxic release sites: 23.4%
--- 20.6% of state's white population
--- 25.8% of state's Hispanic population
--- 25.9% of state's Black population
--- 25.1% of state's Native American population
--- 20.4% of state's Asian population
--- 17.2% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 753
In 2020, 20.2 million pounds of toxins were released into North Carolina’s air, and
nearly a third of that was methanol. Much of it came from the PCS Phosphate Company, which emitted a little over 4.8 million pounds. The state’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory aims to guard residents against the environmental and health impacts of these toxic releases.
Meister Photos // Shutterstock
#18. Idaho
- Population living near toxic release sites: 23.6%
--- 20.8% of state's white population
--- 28.7% of state's Hispanic population
--- 21.4% of state's Black population
--- 29.8% of state's Native American population
--- 20.5% of state's Asian population
--- 26.4% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 119
McCain Foods released
over 3.8 million pounds of toxins into Idaho waterways in 2020. Of the 4 million pounds of dumped chemicals, 98% were nitrate compounds.
Canva
#17. Rhode Island
- Population living near toxic release sites: 23.8%
--- 22.2% of state's white population
--- 18.9% of state's Hispanic population
--- 23.1% of state's Black population
--- 21.3% of state's Native American population
--- 23.6% of state's Asian population
--- 48.1% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 76
In 2020, the
majority of toxins emitted in Rhode Island came from Technic Engineered Powders, totaling over 182,000 pounds. The second-highest-emitting site was Ocean State Power, which released a little over 81,500 pounds into the air.
Elliotte Rusty Harold // Shutterstock
#16. North Dakota
- Population living near toxic release sites: 23.9%
--- 23.3% of state's white population
--- 31.5% of state's Hispanic population
--- 26.0% of state's Black population
--- 19.1% of state's Native American population
--- 17.8% of state's Asian population
--- 12.5% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 70
Basin Electric's Antelope Valley Station emitted the most toxins in North Dakota in 2020,
adding up to over 24 million pounds. Electric utility were the biggest offenders across the state: Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station released little over 6 million pounds; the Coal Creek Station, a little over 2.6 million pounds; and Basin Electric's Leland Olds Station, nearly 1 million pounds.
You may also like: Most imported endangered animals to America
KAREN BLEIER/AFP // Getty Images
#15. Ohio
- Population living near toxic release sites: 24.7%
--- 25.3% of state's white population
--- 25.2% of state's Hispanic population
--- 17.5% of state's Black population
--- 28.6% of state's Native American population
--- 18.8% of state's Asian population
--- 29.9% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 1298
Ohio was the sixth-highest toxin-emitting state in 2020, with 90.5 million pounds of total toxic releases. The state's biggest offender was INEOS Nitriles, which released
over 7 million pounds of toxins into the land.
Canva
#14. West Virginia
- Population living near toxic release sites: 24.7%
--- 24.3% of state's white population
--- 32.1% of state's Hispanic population
--- 27.6% of state's Black population
--- 24.4% of state's Native American population
--- 18.9% of state's Asian population
--- 30.8% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 163
Harrison power station was the worst toxin source in West Virginia in 2020, emitting nearly
7 million pounds of toxins into the environment. Appalachian Power’s Amos power plant was the next highest pollutant source, releasing a little over 1.6 million pounds. That year, the state's air pollution was dominated by sulfuric acid, which comprised 72% of the 11 million pounds of chemicals emitted.
Robert Nickelsberg // Getty Images
#13. Kansas
- Population living near toxic release sites: 25.0%
--- 23.4% of state's white population
--- 24.6% of state's Hispanic population
--- 15.8% of state's Black population
--- 28.5% of state's Native American population
--- 15.4% of state's Asian population
--- 31.4% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 322
Of the
15.9 million pounds of toxins released on-site in 2020 in Kansas, 10 million pounds went into the air, 1.3 million pounds into the water, and 4.5 million pounds into the land. PQ Corporation was responsible for 5 million pounds, the most in the state. Second was Koch Fertilizer Dodge City, which released over 3 million pounds.
Lazer Images Worldwide // Shutterstock
#12. Minnesota
- Population living near toxic release sites: 25.2%
--- 24.9% of state's white population
--- 27.5% of state's Hispanic population
--- 22.0% of state's Black population
--- 19.0% of state's Native American population
--- 19.8% of state's Asian population
--- 15.0% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 507
In 2020, Xcel Energy's Sherburne County Generating Plant was the Minnesota site that emitted the most toxins,
depositing 4.1 million pounds into the land. The state has released a map of areas of environmental justice concern, tracking regions in which impoverished people and people of color are disproportionately affected by ecological dangers. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has used this data in an effort to recognize the high level of risk faced by tribal communities.
Canva
#11. Nebraska
- Population living near toxic release sites: 25.7%
--- 22.9% of state's white population
--- 37.4% of state's Hispanic population
--- 14.1% of state's Black population
--- 20.3% of state's Native American population
--- 13.7% of state's Asian population
--- 25.8% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 198
Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. emitted the most toxins in Nebraska in 2020,
releasing over 2.6 million pounds into the water. Otherwise, much of Nebraska’s toxins came from food suppliers, including Smithfield Fresh Meats and Cargill Meat Solutions.
You may also like: How climate change has affected each state
Canva
#10. New Hampshire
- Population living near toxic release sites: 26.0%
--- 24.8% of state's white population
--- 29.5% of state's Hispanic population
--- 28.6% of state's Black population
--- 30.6% of state's Native American population
--- 34.1% of state's Asian population
--- 12.6% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 117
New Hampshire was the
third-lowest toxin-releasing state in the country in 2020, with only 447,900 pounds released both on- and off-site. Of this amount, a little over 77,000 pounds came from Webster Valve.
Richard Semik // Shutterstock
#9. Arkansas
- Population living near toxic release sites: 27.1%
--- 24.0% of state's white population
--- 41.7% of state's Hispanic population
--- 27.4% of state's Black population
--- 30.3% of state's Native American population
--- 25.1% of state's Asian population
--- 69.3% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 341
Arkansas’ 2020 toxin amounts were primarily due to
three paper distributors. Evergreen Packaging released over 2.7 million pounds that year; Clean Harbors El Dorado LLC, over 2.2 million pounds; and Domtar’s Ashdown mill, with 2.1 million pounds.
Canva
#8. South Carolina
- Population living near toxic release sites: 27.2%
--- 23.7% of state's white population
--- 30.4% of state's Hispanic population
--- 31.7% of state's Black population
--- 26.0% of state's Native American population
--- 25.9% of state's Asian population
--- 33.8% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 513
In 2020, South Carolina’s toxin rates were most adversely affected by International Paper’s mill in Georgetown, which
emitted 2.7 million pounds of toxins, mainly into the air. Nucor Steel’s Berkeley plant released around 1.7 million pounds, and International Paper’s mill in Eastover released over 1.7 million pounds. Of the air pollution in the state that year, 30% was methanol, and 10% was styrene, which is carcinogenic.
Brooke Becker // Shutterstock
#7. Alabama
- Population living near toxic release sites: 27.9%
--- 26.9% of state's white population
--- 32.2% of state's Hispanic population
--- 27.0% of state's Black population
--- 37.4% of state's Native American population
--- 24.5% of state's Asian population
--- 47.5% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 553
Alabama experienced a total of
69.9 million pounds of toxins released into its environment in 2020. Chemical Waste Management was the biggest offender, contributing over 15 million pounds. Outokumpu Stainless USA came in second, releasing over 5.3 million pounds, followed by Alabama River Cellulose, which released 4.7 million pounds.
Canva
#6. South Dakota
- Population living near toxic release sites: 27.9%
--- 29.0% of state's white population
--- 30.2% of state's Hispanic population
--- 20.1% of state's Black population
--- 13.1% of state's Native American population
--- 20.6% of state's Asian population
--- 23.0% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 108
Most of the toxins released in South Dakota in 2020 were emitted into the water. Much of this emission came from Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp’s Sioux Falls plant, which emitted 4.9 million pounds of toxins. All 4.5 million pounds of chemicals in the state’s water that year
were nitrate compounds.
You may also like: How communities are dealing with invasive species across the U.S.
Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP // Getty Images
#5. Indiana
- Population living near toxic release sites: 28.8%
--- 28.7% of state's white population
--- 29.6% of state's Hispanic population
--- 19.1% of state's Black population
--- 27.4% of state's Native American population
--- 19.2% of state's Asian population
--- 33.6% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 881
Indiana
ranks third out of all 56 states/territories that released the most toxins in 2020. A total of 104.9 million pounds of toxins were released both on- and off-site. The USS Gary Works was the worst offender, contributing 19.5 million pounds alone; a close contender was Cleveland-Cliffs' Rockport Works, which approached 13 million pounds of toxic release.
Amy Nichole Harris // Shutterstock
#4. Mississippi
- Population living near toxic release sites: 29.1%
--- 27.6% of state's white population
--- 30.7% of state's Hispanic population
--- 30.2% of state's Black population
--- 20.9% of state's Native American population
--- 19.2% of state's Asian population
--- 25.6% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 309
In 2020, most of the toxins emitted into Mississippi’s environment came from Tronox LLC, which released
nearly 13 million pounds of toxins, mainly into the land. Tyson Farms' Carthage processing plant, on the other hand, emitted nearly 2.2 million pounds of toxins into the state’s water.
Canva
#3. Wyoming
- Population living near toxic release sites: 32.5%
--- 29.8% of state's white population
--- 34.1% of state's Hispanic population
--- 23.6% of state's Black population
--- 33.9% of state's Native American population
--- 29.3% of state's Asian population
--- 27.2% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 51
Most toxins emitted into Wyoming’s environment in 2020
ended up in the state’s land, but a sizeable portion was released into the air. That year, 51% of the state's airborne pollution was ammonia, and 14% was sulfuric acid-based aerosols. Dyno Nobel's plant in Cheyenne was responsible for releasing over 5.7 million pounds of toxins.
Jerry Cleveland/The Denver Post // Getty Images
#2. Iowa
- Population living near toxic release sites: 33.5%
--- 32.0% of state's white population
--- 38.4% of state's Hispanic population
--- 26.6% of state's Black population
--- 36.7% of state's Native American population
--- 27.6% of state's Asian population
--- 36.2% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 479
Swift Pork emitted the most toxins of any site in Iowa in 2020, releasing
just over 4.5 million pounds. CF Industries' Port Neal Nitrogen Complex released a little over 3.1 million pounds of toxins, mostly into the ai. Ammonia made up 39% of the 18 million pounds of chemicals emitted into Iowa’s atmosphere, while 88% of the 4.5 million pounds of chemicals in the water were nitrate compounds.
Canva
#1. Wisconsin
- Population living near toxic release sites: 37.3%
--- 37.2% of state's white population
--- 32.0% of state's Hispanic population
--- 23.8% of state's Black population
--- 31.6% of state's Native American population
--- 33.3% of state's Asian population
--- 26.9% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
- Total number of sites: 842
The site that released the most toxins in Wisconsin in 2020 was Foremost Farms USA, which emitted
over 2.8 million pounds. In second place, Mullins Cheese deposited about 2.1 million pounds into the land. Finally, Water Quality Center pulp mill released about 1.2 million pounds of toxins that year.
You may also like: 30 breathtaking images from NASA's public library
Canva
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!