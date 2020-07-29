California wants to know more about coronavirus and ethnicity after surge in Latino cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

California plans to collect more data on the ethnicity of coronavirus patients after recording a disproportionate increase in infections among Latinos, the state health secretary announced on Tuesday.

There's been a "significant increase" of COVID-19 cases among California's Latino population since May, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in announcing the plans.

Ghaly, during a COVID-19 briefing, said Latinos made up about 47% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state in May, but now now make up more than half of confirmed cases.

Labs and providers that collect COVID-19 tests will be asked to collect information on race, ethnicity and gender identity and provide it directly to the California Department of Public Health, he said.

Currently, one third of coronavirus cases reported to the state's health department of public health contain no information about a person's race or ethnicity.

"We need that to improve, so that we have a better sense of where transmission is happening, which communities are impacted and what the magnitude of that impact is," Ghaly said.