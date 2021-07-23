California wildfires: PG&E will place 10,000 miles of electric lines underground

Some consumer experts expressed skepticism that PG&E would be able to keep the costs as low as $1.5 million to $2 million per mile, which is the cost associated with an overall expense of $15 billion to $20 billion.

The utility said it will explore new technologies — such as different kinds of equipment — in the hopes of making undergrounding lines both cheaper and faster.

“In the previous costs that PG&E has submitted, their estimates are more like $4 million a mile,” said Mark Toney, executive director with The Utility Reform Network, or TURN. “We estimate that the 10,000 miles will be more like a $40 billion cost.”

Toney warned that PG&E might wind up driving the cost of electricity to exorbitant levels.

“We are worried that PG&E is creating a world where only the wealthy can afford electricity,” Toney said. “PG&E needs to come up with a plan to reduce the most wildfire risks possible at the least possible cost to ratepayers.”

In an emailed statement, CPUC spokesperson Terrie Prosper did not directly respond to questions about how the regulatory agency plans to enforce PG&E’s plans, saying that it “continues to prioritize public safety and has established processes for considering PG&E’s proposal, once filed.”