California workers could get 2 weeks of sick leave for COVID, quarantines under new proposal

California workers could get two more weeks of paid sick leave to care for themselves or their loved ones affected by COVID-19, under a proposal introduced by Democratic legislators this week.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

If passed, the package would restore a temporary benefit that expired at the end of last year and let more workers stay home to prevent the coronavirus from being spread at workplaces, legislators and labor advocates said.

"Really, it's a recognition of the hard work that essential workers have had to do while the rest of the society has been able to safely stay at home," said Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Angeles.

The proposal would also cover those driving for ridehailing companies such as Uber and Lyft, which would make California one of the first states to offer a paid sick leave benefit for those gig workers.

But it remains uncertain whether a recently passed initiative that exempts those companies from a state labor law, Proposition 22, would negate the attempt to extend a benefit to gig workers.

A Lyft spokesman referred to Geoff Vetter, a spokesman for the Protect App-Based Drivers and Services Coalition supporting Prop. 22, who said in a statement that they are analyzing the proposal and can't comment on the specifics.