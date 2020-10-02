Californians rejected rent control two years ago. Will a pandemic change their minds?

But this year's measure isn't a repeat of the 2018 measure, when landlords outspent the campaign by three to one to block the attempt to repeal Costa-Hawkins.

Instead, after the $100 million Proposition 10 battle ended, rent control advocates narrowed their concept to what they believe is a more palatable approach.

Proposition 21, sponsored by the Los Angeles-based nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation, would exempt buildings constructed in the last 15 years, and owners with fewer than three single-family properties would also get a pass. Cities and counties could regulate rent increases once a unit is vacated, but landlords would be able to boost prices by up to 15% over three years after another tenant moves in.

Moya argued that the measure doesn't overhaul Costa-Hawkins, but moderately adjusts it to better reflect how out-of-control rent prices in some parts of the state have ballooned to in the last two and a half decades.

"Proposition 21 is meant to take matters into our own hands and actually solve the housing affordability crisis," Moya said.

Money matters

Like 2018, the attempt to change the historic housing law has ignited a fierce, and expensive, debate between housing activists and California's powerful real estate industry.