California's expensive COVID-19 predictions were useless for rural areas. Here's why

Plus, a state spokesperson said, prediction models regularly fail to chart the course of the disease in smaller counties because there's simply less data to work with.

"There is utility to providing estimates for smaller counties even if the estimates are less reliable," the state said. "CDPH has been in active communication with local health jurisdictions as well as several smaller local health jurisdictions on the reliability of county-level estimates."

To be sure, California's "model of models" -- an ensemble that uses a blend of forecasts instead of one single tool -- has fared much better in recent months at predicting aggregate deaths in more populated places, The Bee review found.

The one-month forecast of deaths statewide was off by only about 1% in mid-August. And with a prediction of 181 deaths in Sacramento County, the model came remarkably close to the reality on the ground of 199.

California's combination of models now forecasts nearly 1,000 people with COVID-19 will die each week through the end of September, pushing the state's death toll toward 16,000 by the end of the month.

As for that wildly inaccurate projection for El Dorado County? The models adjusted their forecast. It now predicts four COVID-19 deaths by Oct. 2.